Ensemble Health Partners Named a Top Workplace by the Cincinnati Enquirer for the Fourth Year in a Row

Cincinnati, Ohio, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ensemble Health Partners (“Ensemble”), the industry leader in revenue cycle management, has been named a 2022 Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky Top Workplaces by The Enquirer Media. This is the fourth year in a row Ensemble has been recognized as a Top Workplace in the Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky region.

“Ensemble has always believed in putting people first, last and always. We continue to believe that our people are the reason for success,” said Ensemble President, Founder and CEO Judson Ivy. “We empower people to be the difference and value and encourage insight and innovation from our associates.”

Ensemble, headquartered in Cincinnati, partners with more than 300 hospitals across the U.S. to improve financial outcomes and patient experiences by bringing effectiveness, efficiency and clarity to the revenue cycle. Ensemble deploys patented technology combined with more than 1,200 documented best practices across the entire revenue cycle, from patient engagement to account resolution, to drive an average net revenue lift of five percent for full outsourcing clients.

“We are always looking for new ways to improve our associate experience, including promoting a healthy work-life harmony,” said Ensemble Chief Operating Officer Shannon White. “Our entire leadership team is committed to giving our associates the tools they need to succeed. We offer many opportunities for associates to provide feedback, including a direct line of contact to our executive leadership team.”

Ensemble was built on the principle that ‘developing you makes us better.’ The company offers access to training and professional development courses across the country. Ensemble wants its associates to live well and be rewarded for their results, offering competitive compensation and benefits such as flex and compressed schedules, remote work opportunities, tuition reimbursement, paid-time-off and employer-paid disability programs along with incentive programs.  

“Everyone has a voice here at Ensemble. By investing in and empowering our associates, we know they will in turn deliver exceptional results to our healthcare providers,” said Ensemble Chief Human Resources Officer Bill Gilooly. “As we continue to grow, we are also seeking to recruit top talent and are actively hiring.”

Ensemble has been recognized as a Top 150 Places to Work in Healthcare by Becker’s Magazine and a 2019, 2020 and 2021 Top Workplace by the Cincinnati Enquirer. In February, Ensemble was awarded the 2022 Top Workplaces USA award by Energage. Ensemble has also been awarded the ‘Best in KLAS’ designation for full revenue cycle outsourcing for three years in a row. The organization has also been recognized as a 2019 and 2020 HFMA MAP Award Winner for High Performance in Revenue Cycle, placing Ensemble’s level of performance among just 20 hospitals out of 6,210 in the country. 

The Top Workplaces list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few. 

“During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draws on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and business.”  

Ensemble is seeking to fill new positions across the country. To learn more about Ensemble or to search for open positions and apply online, visit EnsembleHP.com/careers.

Ensemble Health Partners is a leading provider of technology-enabled revenue cycle management solutions for health systems, including hospitals and affiliated physician groups. They offer end-to-end revenue cycle outsourcing, patented technology, targeted revenue cycle management solutions to clients across the country.

