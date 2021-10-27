Breaking News
Ensemble Health Partners Postpones Initial Public Offering

Cincinnati, Ohio, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ensemble Health Partners, Inc. (“Ensemble”), an industry leader in healthcare revenue cycle management, today announced that it has postponed its previously announced initial public offering (“IPO”) of its Class A common stock. Ensemble made the decision based on adverse market conditions and will continue to evaluate the timing for the proposed offering.

 Judson Ivy, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Ensemble, said: “Given current market conditions, we have decided it is in our stakeholders’ best interests to postpone our planned IPO. Ensemble is well-capitalized with significant organic and inorganic growth opportunities ahead. We are confident in our strategy and committed to delivering exceptional service to our clients as we continue on our mission of redefining the possible in healthcare.”

 A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from:

  • Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com, or by telephone at (866) 471-2526;
  • BofA Securities, Attn: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com;
  • Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Attn: Prospectus Department, 60 Wall Street, New York, NY 10005, by telephone at 1-800-503-4611 or by email at prospectus.cpdg@db.com; or
  • Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Attn: Equity Syndicate Department, 330 Madison Avenue, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10017, by telephone at (212) 518-9544, or by email at GSEquityProspectusDelivery@guggenheimpartners.com.

About Ensemble
Ensemble Health Partners is a leading provider of technology-enabled revenue cycle management solutions for health systems, including hospitals and affiliated physician groups. We offer end-to-end revenue cycle solutions as well as a comprehensive suite of point solutions to clients across the country.

Media Contact
Kendall Herold
Ensemble Health Partners
859-620-1222
Kendall.Herold@ensemblehp.com

