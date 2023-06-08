This marks the fourth consecutive year that Ensemble’s service has been top-rated for client experience and satisfaction in the annual survey

Cincinnati, OH, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ensemble Health Partners (Ensemble) has been named the top ranked End-to-End RCM Outsourcing Service for Hospital Chains, Systems, Corporations and Integrated Delivery Networks as well as the best End-to-End RCM Outsourcing Service for Hospitals Over 100 Beds by Black Book Research. This year, Black Book’s RCM + Finance Client Satisfaction Awards were based on survey responses from 4,959 health system Chief Financial Officers, Vice Presidents of Finance and RCM, Controllers, Business Office Managers, Staff, Consultants and Directors from hospitals and physician practices.

“At a time when hospitals and health systems around the country are facing enormous financial pressures, it is more important than ever that they have the resources they need to manage and optimize their revenue cycles,” said Judson Ivy, Founder, President and CEO of Ensemble. “When hospitals are financially healthy, they can spend time focusing on what matters most – providing high-quality patient care in their communities. This recognition from Black Book Research further demonstrates our commitment to helping healthcare organizations do just that. We are so proud of what we have achieved thus far and look forward to making even more impact in the future.”

According to the survey, 80 percent of CFOs and senior leaders believe there is an absolute need for digital transformation in their finance divisions for the commercial stabilization and long-term survival of their healthcare organizations.



Ensemble integrates with its customers’ existing finance operations teams, equips them with modern and flexible technologies and leverages years of industry expertise and proprietary data to create proven and repeatable processes that bring maximum impact to its customers’ bottom lines.

About Ensemble Health Partners

Ensemble Health Partners is a full-service revenue cycle management company, delivering a holistic approach to financial health for more than 20 healthcare provider clients across the country. Ensemble provides a complete platform of services, technology, business intelligence and analytics to manage every aspect of revenue cycle operations so healthcare providers can focus on delivering exceptional patient care in their communities.

