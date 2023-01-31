Cincinnati, Ohio, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ensemble Health Partners (Ensemble), an industry-leading revenue cycle management company, announced it has been recognized as a top workplace in the country by two national organizations. This is the second year in a row Ensemble has earned the Top Workplaces USA Award, issued by the research company Energage. Ensemble is also proud to be recently Certified™ by Great Place to Work®.

“Ensemble’s success is only possible because of our outstanding people. At Ensemble, we believe in putting people first, last and always. We empower people to be the difference and value and encourage insight and innovation from our associates,” said Judson Ivy, Founder, President and CEO of Ensemble. “Receiving these national awards back-to-back is a testament to the exceptional culture we strive to foster at Ensemble. We once again thank our associates for their commitment and dedication to Ensemble and to our mission of redefining the possible in healthcare.”

The Top Workplace USA Awards are designed to recognize organizations around the country that have cultivated exceptional workplace cultures. The awards are a result of an internal, anonymous associate survey conducted by Energage. Responses positively emphasized Ensemble’s innovation, a strong feeling of being appreciated by the company, open-mindedness, professional development and work-life flexibility. Currently, nearly 80 percent of Ensemble associates work remotely.

“At Ensemble, we recognized the need to foster a culture of collaboration in new ways to keep our people feeling connected in a virtual world. We share weekly newsletters and biweekly inspirational videos, host quarterly Town Halls and even developed new internal social media channels where associates can share photos of their pets or give kudos to co-workers,” said Shannon White, Chief Operating Officer. “Providing these communication outlets has allowed us to maintain our collaborative team environment and people-first culture, even in a remote-work environment.”

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation. According to Great Place to Work®, 78 percent of survey participants said Ensemble inspires innovation.

Innovation is a major part of Ensemble’s culture and mission. Ensemble believes the ideas of associates can truly make a difference in healthcare and recently created the Innovation Center to help bring those ideas to life. Associates are encouraged to submit ideas to the Innovation Center where they will be evaluated by a dedicated cross-functional team that tests the new ideas in a safe-to-fail environment, pushing the boundaries of products and processes and exploring radical approaches.

“In addition to work-environment flexibility and innovation, professional development was the most consistent topic we saw in the survey responses,” said Ryan Brown, Senior Vice President of Human Resources. “Ensemble is committed to listening to our people by providing growth opportunities such as leadership conferences, mentor programs and certifications to set them up for continued career growth and success.”

These programs include virtual learning plans and career development courses available to all associates with courses that focus on coaching for peak performance, high impact feedback and listening, developing yourself and others and more. Ensemble’s six-month Mentor Program is designed to give both mentors and mentees opportunities to learn from one another’s experiences, skills and expertise. In addition to covering the cost of industry certifications for associates, Ensemble hosts an annual leadership development conference for career-minded associates who are ready to take on more.

Ensemble is actively hiring for many different positions across the country. To search and apply for careers with Ensemble and join a Top Workplace, visit EnsembleHP.com/careers. To learn more about Ensemble, visit EnsembleHP.com

About Ensemble Health Partners

Ensemble Health Partners is a leading provider of end-to-end technology-enabled revenue cycle management solutions for hospitals, health systems, and affiliated physician groups across the U.S. Our holistic approach to revenue cycle management drives significant and sustainable financial performance improvement for our clients and elevates the experience for the patients they serve. For more information about how Ensemble is redefining the possible in healthcare, visit EnsembleHP.com.

About Energage

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 16 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

