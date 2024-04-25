CHICAGO, April 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EnsembleIQ BrandLab, a full-service strategic marketing and creative agency operated by EnsembleIQ, today announces it has won six 2024 AVA Digital Awards for excellence in digital marketing and web-based design. The AVA Digital Awards is an international competition that recognizes excellence by creative professionals responsible for the planning, concept, direction, design, and production of digital communications.

“We partner with our clients to develop custom marketing and creative solutions that engage audiences and drive business growth. These awards showcase the strength of our team and the extraordinary work we create. We are very pleased to be recognized by the AVA Digital Awards,” said Darren Ursino, Vice President, Marketing & Brand Engagement, EnsembleIQ.

The entries were developed in partnership with EnsembleIQ clients. The winning nominations include two platinum awards and four gold awards:

Hospitality Technology and LG won platinum in the Interactive Brand Experience category for Captivate Guests with Direct View LED

RIS News won platinum in the Microsite category for The Value Chain Revolution

Progressive Grocer and Alaska Seafood won gold in the Digital Marketing Campaign category for Seafood Surges

Hardware and Building Supply Dealer won gold in the E-Book category for Field Guide to Fasteners

Convenience Store News and J.M. Smucker Co. won gold in the Digital Marketing Campaign category for Pet Category (Paw)tential

Convenience Store News and Hidden Valley won gold in the Digital Marketing Campaign category for The Cup They Crave

About EnsembleIQ

EnsembleIQ is the premier resource of actionable insights and connections powering business growth throughout the path to purchase. We help retail, technology, consumer goods, healthcare and hospitality professionals make informed decisions and gain a competitive advantage. EnsembleIQ delivers the most trusted business intelligence from leading industry experts, creative marketing solutions, and impactful event experiences that connect best-in-class suppliers and service providers with our vibrant business-building communities. To learn more about EnsembleIQ, visit ensembleiq.com.

