Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / EnsembleIQ Delivers Exceptional Content and Design, Wins Seven Folio: Eddie and Ozzie Awards

EnsembleIQ Delivers Exceptional Content and Design, Wins Seven Folio: Eddie and Ozzie Awards

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 3 mins ago

CHICAGO, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Last night at the Folio: Eddie & Ozzie awards ceremony, EnsembleIQ, the premier resource of actionable insights and connections powering business growth for retail, technology, consumer goods, healthcare and hospitality professionals, won seven awards for content and design excellence. EnsembleIQ BrandLab, a full-service strategic marketing and creative agency, specifically won four of the awards for custom content, content marketing and design. The Eddies and Ozzies are the most prestigious awards program in the publishing community, recognizing excellence in editorial and custom content and design across print and digital media.

“It’s a tremendous honor for EnsembleIQ to be recognized by the Folio: Eddie and Ozzie Awards as the best of the best in editorial and custom content and design,” said Joe Territo, Executive Vice President, Content and Communications, EnsembleIQ. “With a deep understanding of the retail, technology, consumer goods, healthcare and hospitality verticals we serve, these awards confirm that EnsembleIQ is fully executing on our mission to provide actionable insights and connections powering business growth throughout the path to purchase.”

EnsembleIQ’s winning entries:

  • Eddie, Series of Articles, B2B, Food & Beverage: Overcoming the Labor Crisis,” Convenience Store News
  • Eddie, Single Article, B2B, Retail: “The DEI Imperative: A Diverse, Equitable and Inclusive Convenience Store Industry Is More Important Than Ever,” Convenience Store News
  • Eddie, Full Issue, B2B, Retail: January/February 2022 Issue, Path to Purchase Institute
  • Eddie, Advertorial/Sponsored Content, Custom/Content Marketing: “Capturing the Revenge Shopper” for AWS, EnsembleIQ BrandLab/RIS News
  • Ozzie, User Experience Design, Custom/Content Marketing: “Just Chillin’: How to Get More Out of Ready-to-Drink Beverage Sales” for EJ Gallo, EnsembleIQ BrandLab/Convenience Store News
  • Ozzie, Data Visualization, B2B: “The Sustainable Journey of Corrugated Boxes” for FibreBox, EnsembleIQ BrandLab/Progressive Grocer
  • Ozzie, Feature Design, Custom/Content Marketing: “The Lure of Seafood” for Alaska Seafood Marketing Association, EnsembleIQ BrandLab/Progressive Grocer

Several of the award-winning entries were developed in partnership with EnsembleIQ clients ranging from CPG brands to enterprise technology companies.

To learn more about EnsembleIQ, visit: ensembleiq.com. Stay connected with EnsembleIQ on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About EnsembleIQ
EnsembleIQ is the premier resource of actionable insights and connections powering business growth throughout the path to purchase. We help retail, technology, consumer goods, healthcare and hospitality professionals make informed decisions and gain a competitive advantage. EnsembleIQ delivers the most trusted business intelligence from leading industry experts, creative marketing solutions and impactful event experiences that connect best-in-class suppliers and service providers with our vibrant business-building communities. To learn more about EnsembleIQ, visit ensembleiq.com.

Media Contact
Joe Territo
Executive Vice President, Content and Communications
EnsembleIQ
jterrito@ensembleiq.com        

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.