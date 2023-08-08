Swept Eddie Full Issue, B2B, Retail Category

CHICAGO, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EnsembleIQ, North America’s leading source of insightful information and actionable connections in retail, technology, consumer goods, healthcare and hospitality, today announces its brands have been named finalists for 18 Eddie & Ozzie awards. The Folio: Eddie & Ozzie Awards are the most prestigious recognition program in the industry and recognize excellence in editorial content and design across all formats.

Eddie finalists:

Full Issue, B2B, Retail: December 2022/January 2023 Issue, Canadian Grocer

Magazine Section, B2B: PEOPLE who you need to know, Canadian Grocer

Full Issue, B2B, Retail: September 2022 Issue, Convenience Store News

Profile or Q&A, B2B: All fired up: Q&A with Stéphane Trudel, Convenience Store News Canada

Advertorial, Sponsored Content, B2B: The Transformation of Quick Trips for PepViz (PepsiCo), EnsembleIQ BrandLab / Retail Leader

Full Issue, B2B, Retail: September/October 2022 Issue, Path to Purchase Institute

Profile or Q&A, B2B: Instacart is Ready for the ‘Groceryssance,’ Progressive Grocer

Newsletter, B2B: Future of In-Store Experience: H&M’s New Store Concept, Retail Leader

Long-Form Feature Content, B2B: Anatomy of a Retail Trend: How social influence has shaped the retail consumer and accelerated in the age of TikTok, Retail Leader

Column, Blog, B2B: Healthcare/Medical/Nursing: Dr. Raj Waghmare’s column, The Medical Post

Single Article: B2B: Healthcare/Medical/Nursing: The Focused FP, The Medical Post

Full Issue, B2B, Healthcare/Medical/Nursing: The Mistakes Issue, The Medical Post

Ozzie finalists:

Feature Design, B2B: CGT Visionaries, Consumer Goods Technology

Photography, B2B: Pies in the sky, photography by Lucas Finlay, Canadian Grocer

Cover Design, B2B, 25,000-100,000 Circulation: January/February 2023 Cover, Convenience Store News Canada

Illustration, B2B: What retail payment trends are here to stay?, Illustration by Gary Neill, Canadian Grocer

Visual Storytelling: Meet your new BEE-F-F for Anheuser-Busch, EnsembleIQ BrandLab / Convenience Store News

Cover Design, B2B, 25,000-100,000 Circulation: The Change Issue Cover, The Medical Post

Some of the award-winning entries were developed in partnership with EnsembleIQ CPG clients.

“It is a true honor to be recognized by the Eddie & Ozzie awards with 18 finalists, and we’re thrilled that we swept the Eddie Full Issue, B2B, Retail category with our submissions,” said Joe Territo, Chief Strategy Officer, EnsembleIQ. “Through our deep market knowledge and engaging design, we help B2B professionals in the retail, technology, consumer goods and healthcare markets make informed decisions and gain a competitive advantage. Our success is based on our outstanding team and the impact they make each day on the markets they serve.”

Winners will be announced on October 24 at an awards gala at the City Winery in New York City.

