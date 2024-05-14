Canadian Grocer, Convenience Store News Canada, Pharmacy Practice + Business, Profession Santé and The Medical Post Recognized for Content and Design Excellence

TORONTO, May 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EnsembleIQ , North America’s leading source of insightful information and actionable connections in retail, healthcare and hospitality, today announces five of its brands – Canadian Grocer , Convenience Store News Canada , Pharmacy Practice + Business , Profession Santé and The Medical Post – have been selected as finalists in the annual National Magazine Awards: B2B competition.

Joe Territo, Chief Strategy Officer, EnsembleIQ said, “Our deep market expertise allows us to deliver our audience with the information they need to make smart decisions that drive business growth. We are honoured to be recognized for creating outstanding content and design for our communities.”

Finalists include:

Canadian Grocer, PEOPLE, who you need to know (Best Column or Regularly Featured Department)

(Best Column or Regularly Featured Department) Canadian Grocer, Generation Next Thinking series (Best Series of Articles)

(Best Series of Articles) Convenience Store News Canada, All Fired Up: Cannabis and Convenience, in conversation with Stephane Trudel, CEO of Fire & Flower (Best Cover)

(Best Cover) Convenience Store News Canada, C-store IQ National Shopper Study (Best Special Report)

(Best Special Report) Pharmacy Practice + Business, How to make your mark with marketing (Part 1 and Part 2) (Best How-To Article or Series of Articles)

(Best How-To Article or Series of Articles) Pharmacy Practice + Business, A Natural Advocate — Amy Lamb, Innovator Profile (Best Photograph)

(Best Photograph) Pharmacy Practice + Business (Best Brand)

(Best Brand) Profession Santé, Chronique À cœur ouvert (Best Column or Regularly Featured Department)

(Best Column or Regularly Featured Department) Profession Santé, Couverture de Profession Santé, numéro de mars 2023 (Best Cover)

(Best Cover) Profession Santé, Obésité — Le nouveau paradigme (Best News Coverage)

(Best News Coverage) The Medical Post, Dr. Ted Jablonski’s columns (Best Column or Regularly Featured Department)

(Best Column or Regularly Featured Department) The Medical Post, The Patient Relationship Issue (Best Issue)

(Best Issue) The Medical Post, Births & Deaths special report (Best Special Report)

