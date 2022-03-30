EnsembleIQ Recognized for Outstanding Company Culture

CHICAGO, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EnsembleIQ , North America’s leading source of insightful information and actionable connections in retail, healthcare and hospitality, today announces recognition from workplace culture evaluation firm Comparably for its outstanding company culture and leadership. Comparably has named EnsembleIQ a “Best Place to Work in Chicago” based on a survey of company employees.

According to the Comparably survey, EnsembleIQ received “A” level grades for its company leadership, office culture, and overall team. Survey analysis revealed 95% of employees look forward to interacting with co-workers; 81% report they are happy with their work-life balance; 95% are proud to be part of the company; and many employees commonly receive constructive criticism or positive feedback every week.

Comparably awards are derived from sentiment ratings anonymously provided by employees about their workplaces, and winners are determined based on 20 core culture metrics — ranging from work-life balance and environment to compensation and career growth.

EnsembleIQ Chief Executive Officer Jennifer Litterick said, “This study clearly shows that EnsembleIQ employees appreciate our positive culture and strong corporate values. Our employees are the foundation of our business, and I am proud to collaborate with them as we drive growth by delivering actionable business intelligence and connections to business professionals and solution providers in the retail, healthcare and hospitality markets.”

In recent years, EnsembleIQ leadership has transformed the organization into a North American business intelligence company. This has included rebuilding the Company’s executive leadership team to include Financial, People, Operations and Content and Communications executives – all especially focused around innovation. The company also has created a performance-based culture; recruited high-performing employees from diverse backgrounds with high levels of information services, technology and emotional intelligence; bolstered morale through new People programs that help connect employees with each other; and provided strong leadership development programs and a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Council. All of these factors have significantly contributed to the evaluation by employees that has resulted in Comparably honoring EnsembleIQ as a “Best Place to Work in Chicago.”

“An organization’s culture starts at the top,” said Comparably CEO Jason Nazar. “According to feedback from employees at EnsembleIQ, they believe their CEO is an extraordinary leader who is creating an excellent workplace culture.”

EnsembleIQ, which is headquartered in Chicago, also operates out of a Toronto office, and includes team members working remotely throughout the U.S. and Canada. View open positions at EnsembleIQ here .

About EnsembleIQ

EnsembleIQ is a North American business intelligence company delivering insightful information and actionable connections. Using our market expertise throughout the entire path to purchase in retail, retail technology, consumer goods, healthcare, and hospitality, we help professionals make informed business decisions and gain a competitive advantage. We offer creative solutions that connect suppliers and service providers with our business-building communities. Through our diverse capabilities, we provide our markets with unrivaled digital, social, event, research, marketing services and strategic print offerings. To learn more about EnsembleIQ, visit ensembleiq.com .