EnsembleIQ Retail Business Intelligence Provider, Convenience Store News Canada, Named 2022 Jesse H. Neal Awards Finalist for Best Overall Art Direction and Design

Art Director Jackie Shipley Honored Among the Best of Business Content Creators

TORONTO, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EnsembleIQ , North America’s leading source of actionable intelligence in the retail, retail technology and consumer goods marketplace, is proud to announce that its multichannel brand Convenience Store News Canada has been named a finalist in the Best Overall Art Direction and Design Category of the 2022 Jesse H. Neal Awards.

Michelle Warren, Editor and Associate Publisher, Convenience Store News Canada said, “Convenience Store News Canada is tremendously honored to have been selected as a finalist for the 2022 Jesse H. Neal Awards. Our goal is to deliver engaging, comprehensive and valuable content that helps our readers — retail leaders, operators, distributors and suppliers — grow their businesses, while highlighting their successes. This nomination demonstrates that we are achieving that goal, and we’re grateful for this opportunity to showcase our work among our most accomplished peers.”

The designs featured in the award nomination showcase three independent convenience operators with innovative and inspiring stories. Runner Market was founded by upstart Jake MacDougall, who delivers a contemporary convenience experience; Hanamaru Market & Bento is a food-centric c-store that celebrates Korean and Japanese flavors; while Veronique Chiasson is a successful business leader, who, tired of big city life, returned to her home in small town Quebec to take over and grow the family business.

Jackie Shipley, Art Director, Convenience Store News Canada said, “We updated our design to provide a cohesive look, while introducing new Adobe display fonts, strong portrait and still life photography, thoughtful illustration and a new color palette — delivering a more engaging, lively and easy to read experience for our audience.”

Since 1955, the Jesse H. Neal Awards have been a prestigious editorial honor in the field of business journalism. Named after Jesse H. Neal, the first managing director of American Business Media, the Jesse H. Neal Awards were established to recognize and reward editorial excellence. The 2022 Jesse H. Neal Awards ceremony will take place Tuesday, April 26, in New York.

To learn more about Convenience Store News Canada, visit https://ccentral.ca/ . You can also stay connected with Convenience Store News Canada on LinkedIn .

About Convenience Store News Canada

Convenience Store News Canada and its sister brand, Octane, are the leading Canadian multichannel source for industry insights, original business intelligence, product and category reports, trends, expert columns and best practices for convenience retailers, gas bars, and car wash operators. As thought leaders, our goal is to deliver comprehensive and critical content that informs the distribution channel, retail chain head ofﬁces, and store-level owners/operators on the best ways to grow profit and sales. To learn more about Convenience Store News Canada, visit https://ccentral.ca .

About EnsembleIQ

EnsembleIQ is a North American business intelligence company delivering insightful information and actionable connections. Using our market expertise throughout the entire path to purchase in retail, retail technology, consumer goods, healthcare, and hospitality, we help professionals make informed business decisions and gain a competitive advantage. We offer creative solutions that connect suppliers and service providers with our business-building communities. Through our diverse capabilities, we provide our markets with unrivaled digital, social, event, research, marketing services and strategic print offerings. To learn more about EnsembleIQ, visit ensembleiq.com .