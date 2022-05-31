EnsembleIQ Strengthens North American Retail Leadership, Appoints Business and Consumer Solutions Innovator, Sandra Parente, Senior Vice President, Grocery and Convenience, Canada

Breaking News
Latest Forward-Looking Talent Investment Focused on Delivering Greater Competitive Advantages to Fulfill Canadian Retail, Consumer Goods, Audience and Customer Needs

TORONTO, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EnsembleIQ, a North American business intelligence company, today announces Sandra Parente has been appointed to the new role of Senior Vice President, Grocery and Convenience, Canada. Parente will be overseeing Canadian Grocer, Convenience Store News Canada, Octane, Product of the Year Canada, and Monday Retail IQ, collaborating with the leadership team of each brand to drive innovations that provide essential insights and actionable connections to the professionals they serve.

“EnsembleIQ continues to expand its diverse digital, social, event, research, marketing services and strategic print offerings to deliver new insights and networking opportunities to the Canadian retail and consumer goods industries. Sandra will further accelerate this growth to bring together suppliers and service providers with our highly-engaged communities,” said Jennifer Litterick, CEO, EnsembleIQ.

Parente previously was Managing Director of Newcom Media’s Insurance and Financial groups, where she developed strategy and drove the business growth of brands including Canadian Underwriter, Advisor’s Edge, Conseiller, Investment Executive and Finance et Investissement. Her previous experiences included senior leadership roles with some of Canada’s best-known consumer media brands: Maclean’s, MoneySense and Sportsnet. She also served as General Manager, Corporate Sales of Rogers Media’s publishing group. In that role, Parente integrated the Product of the Year Canada program across consumer and B2B properties and served a wide range of business markets.

Parente taking on this new role dedicated to the Canadian retail and consumer goods markets will enable EnsembleIQ Senior Vice President Donna Kerry to fully focus on leading the expansion and growth of EnsembleIQ’s brands serving the Canadian healthcare market – The Medical Post, Pharmacy Practice + Business, ProfessionSanté, Quebéc Pharmacie and Pharmacy U. Kerry also will continue to provide leadership of Canadian shared services in close coordination with the EnsembleIQ leadership team.

For EnsembleIQ Canada grocery and convenience business partnership opportunities, contact Sandra Parente, sparente@ensembleiq.com, 416-271-4706.

For EnsembleIQ Canada healthcare business partnership opportunities, contact Donna Kerry, dkerry@ensembleiq.com, 437-889-0543.

About EnsembleIQ
EnsembleIQ is a North American business intelligence company delivering insightful information and actionable connections. Using our market expertise throughout the entire path to purchase in retail, retail technology, consumer goods, healthcare, and hospitality, we help professionals make informed business decisions and gain a competitive advantage. We offer creative solutions that connect suppliers and service providers with our business-building communities. Through our diverse capabilities, we provide our markets with unrivaled digital, social, event, research, marketing services and strategic print offerings. To learn more about EnsembleIQ, visit ensembleiq.com.

Media Contact
Joe Territo
Executive Vice President, Content and Communications
EnsembleIQ
jterrito@ensembleiq.com

