Submission Deadline June 1; Awards Celebration Takes Place During the New Value Chain Tech Event, September 25-27, Near Pike Place Market in Seattle

CHICAGO, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EnsembleIQ ’s RIS News and Retail Leader today unveil the inaugural Retail Sustainability Awards program, which celebrates excellence in the leadership and implementation of sustainable business practices within the retail ecosystem. The awards program has been created for both retailers and consumer goods manufacturers to demonstrate their commitment to innovation and the future of sustainable business practices. Entries are being accepted now through June 1 here .

“RIS News and Retail Leader are proud to launch the Retail Sustainability Awards program to recognize the innovators and change makers who have made sustainability an integral part of how they do business. Through their strategic vision, entrepreneurial spirit, innovative approach and commitment to change, these leaders are truly impacting the future of retail and the environment,” said Albert Guffanti, Vice President and Group Publisher, Retail Technology Group, EnsembleIQ. “We are eager to learn about all of the individuals and teams that are forging the future of sustainable retail.”

The Retail Sustainability Corporate Awards celebrate retailers and consumer goods manufacturers who are putting sustainability at the front of their business practices. Through responsible and forward-thinking strategies, these companies are positively impacting the environment, building brand loyalty and enhancing lifetime value. Award categories include:

Retail Sustainability Leadership Award

Retail Sustainability Initiative of the Year

Retail Sustainability Partnership Award

Supply Chain Team of the Year

Retail Sustainability Technology Implementation Award

Retail Sustainability Transparency Award

The Retail Sustainability Individual Awards celebrate the unique talents of forward-thinking, passionate leaders and showcases how they are helping to shape the future of sustainable retail. Award categories include:

Retail Sustainability Leader of the Year

Retail Sustainability Trailblazer of the Year

Retailers, consumer goods manufacturers, technology partners, communications partners and advertising partners are encouraged to nominate innovators and change makers who have made sustainability an integral part of how they do business.

Ideal candidates are retail or consumer goods companies, and individuals who are shining stars in their company and their industry, that have completed innovative or outstanding work in advancing sustainable business practices.

The awards program is an opportunity to recognize, honor and show gratitude to teams and individuals who work hard for the environment and sustainable retail. Winners can leverage the honor and associated editorial coverage to showcase corporate leadership, bolster sustainability credibility, build morale, galvanize teams around the impact of their work, and attract top talent committed to driving meaningful innovation and change.

To learn more about the Retail Sustainability Awards program, click here , to make an awards submission, click here or to purchase a ticket to attend the Retail Sustainability Awards ceremony on September 25, click here .

The Retail Sustainability Awards program takes place during Value Chain Tech, a new event focused on the technologies that power the key pillars of value chain success: agility, resiliency, collaboration and sustainability, taking place September 25-27 at the Hyatt at Olive 8 in Seattle, walking distance to Pike Place Market and a quick monorail ride from the Space Needle and Climate Pledge Arena. Learn more or register to attend here .

EnsembleIQ is the premier resource of actionable insights and connections powering business growth throughout the path to purchase. We help retail, technology, consumer goods, healthcare and hospitality professionals make informed decisions and gain a competitive advantage. EnsembleIQ delivers the most trusted business intelligence from leading industry experts, creative marketing solutions and impactful event experiences that connect best-in-class suppliers and service providers with our vibrant business-building communities. To learn more about EnsembleIQ, visit ensembleiq.com .