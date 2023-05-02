TORONTO, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EnsembleIQ , the premier resource of actionable insights and connections powering business growth for retail, technology, consumer goods, healthcare and hospitality professionals, today announces its Canadian Grocer, Convenience Store News Canada and The Medical Post magazines have been named finalists for nine Canadian National Magazine Awards: B2B . The awards highlight the outstanding work and accomplishments of Canadian business-to-business outlets.

“We’re committed to delivering Canadian retail and healthcare professionals valuable insights in engaging formats to help them better serve their industries,” said Joe Territo, Chief Strategy Officer, EnsembleIQ. “To be shortlisted for these nine prestigious awards validates our strategy and showcases the strength of our content and design teams. We’re honored to be recognized by the Canadian National Magazine Awards: B2B competition.”

Canadian Grocer , Canada’s #1 national grocery intelligence source, finalists include:

Best Column or Regularly Featured Department: People

Best Feature Article: Trade: commercial: Reimagining the Box

Best Series of Articles: Generation Next Thinking

Convenience Store News Canada , the leading source for convenience retailers, gas station and car wash operators, finalists include:

Best Illustration: Liquid Gold

Best Cover: January/February 2022: Liquid Gold

The Medical Post , an information source for Canada’s doctors, finalists include:

Best Column or Regularly Featured Department: Dr. Raj Waghmare’s column

Best Profile of a Person: Being a physician entrepreneur

Best News Coverage: Patients without doctors—coast to coast

Best Cover: The Anti-Paperwork Issue

Winners of the Canadian National Magazine Awards: B2B competition will be announced June 2.

