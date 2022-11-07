TORONTO, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EnsembleIQ’s Convenience Store News Canada is proud to announce the winners of the inaugural CSNC Impact Awards, which recognize outstanding leadership and initiatives across the convenience industry that make a difference in a range of important areas, from helping the planet to supporting employees and communities.

The program is open to organizations big and small—retailers, suppliers, distributors, and solution providers—with meaningful initiatives in the following categories:

Sustainability (food waste, ethical sourcing, energy efficiency initiatives etc.)

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

Supporting Employees

Community Service/Local Impact/Giving Back

See Complete List of Winners

“Canada’s convenience industry is filled with inspiring and innovative examples of companies and individuals making a positive impact and our team wanted to find a way to celebrate these efforts,” says Convenience Store News Canada editor and associate publisher, Michelle Warren. “We are thrilled to debut 20 inaugural CSNC Impact Awards winners, which include efforts being made by independent c-store owners, major chains, multi-national suppliers, and local vendors. We strongly believe actions big and small have a key role to play in making this world a better place.”

Convenience Store News Canada’s Impact Awards winners are featured in the November/December print and digital issues of Convenience Store New Canada magazine and online at CCentral.ca.

About Convenience Store News Canada + OCTANE

Convenience Store News Canada + OCTANE is the leading national multi-platform source for industry insights, original business intelligence, product and category reports, trends, expert columns and best practices for convenience retailers, gas bars, and car wash operators. Convenience Store News Canada + OCTANE is the only audited c-store/gas/car wash media brand in Canada. In addition to six magazines a year and the weekly All Convenience digital newsletter, CSNC brings together the industry for high-profile events, including The Convenience U CARWACS Show and the Star Women in Convenience Awards.

About EnsembleIQ

EnsembleIQ is a North American business intelligence company delivering insightful information and actionable connections. Using our market expertise throughout the entire path to purchase in retail, retail technology, consumer goods, healthcare, and hospitality, we help professionals make informed business decisions and gain a competitive advantage. We offer creative solutions that connect suppliers and service providers with our business-building communities. Through our diverse capabilities, we provide our markets with unrivaled digital, social, event, research, marketing services and strategic print offerings. To learn more about EnsembleIQ, visit ensembleiq.com.

Media Contact

Michelle Warren

Editor and Associate Publisher

Convenience Store News Canada

mwarren@ensembleiq.com