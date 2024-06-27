First and only awards program in Canada that recognizes exceptional women leaders in the convenience and gas channel

TORONTO, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EnsembleIQ’s Convenience Store News Canada today unveils the 2024 Star Women in Convenience (SWIC) award winners. SWIC is the first and only awards program in Canada that recognizes exceptional women leaders in the convenience and gas channel.

Founded in 2018, the program recognizes and celebrates the exceptional women making a difference and demonstrating commitment, innovation and leadership in the convenience industry. Winners were selected based on innovation, leadership, financial and strategic accomplishments, as well as exceptional performance.

The SWIC winners include 52 women in three categories: senior-level stars, shining stars and store-level stars. The honourees come from a variety of backgrounds—from independent entrepreneurs to leaders in retail, distribution, consumer packaged goods (CPG), manufacturing, petroleum, and C-suite executives. For the full list of winners, click here.

Michelle Warren, Convenience Store News Canada editor and associate publisher said, “Our awards program showcases the amazing leaders across the country. Now in its seventh year, the program is marking another record-breaking year for nominations featuring the outstanding women who drive success across the convenience and gas industry. We congratulate them all on their innovations and success.”

The winners will be featured in the July/August issue of Convenience Store News Canada and on the Convenience Store News Canada website, https://ccentral.ca .

Winners will be honoured at the annual Star Women in Convenience Awards Ceremony at the International Centre in Toronto on October 1, 2024. Register to attend here.

