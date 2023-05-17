World-Renowned Experts from Hamilton Family Health Team, Yale New Haven Hospital, Thrive Nutritionist, Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital and University of Waterloo to Speak

TORONTO, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EnsembleIQ today announces its September 23 OTC Spark virtual conference will provide healthcare professionals with Canadian Council on Continuing Education in Pharmacy (CCCEP)-accredited insights on the safe and effective use of over-the-counter (OTC) products. The event was designed to help healthcare practitioners learn about nonprescription products to better support patients. Register here .

OTC Spark is powered by EnsembleIQ’s eCortex, Canada’s foremost accredited education platform for healthcare professionals, and Pharmacy Practice and Business and The Medical Post, the leading information and insights sources in Canada for pharmacists and physicians – accessible at CanadianHealthcareNetwork.ca .

“Every day, Canadians use easily-accessible nonprescription products to manage symptoms, self-treat minor ailments and improve their general health,” said Donna Kerry, Senior Vice President, Healthcare, Canada, EnsembleIQ. “Patients rely on health teams to answer questions about self-care needs. But for healthcare practitioners, reliable, research-backed information on OTC products can be difficult to find. We’re pleased to offer this event to help healthcare practitioners better counsel patients on the use of OTC products for common indications.”

World-renowned experts speaking at OTC Spark include:

Dragana Skokovic-Sunjic, RPh BScPhm NCMP, Clinical Pharmacist, Hamilton Family Health Team

Dr. John Damianos, Resident Physician, Yale New Haven Hospital

Dora Chan, PharmD, MS, Pharmacist and Functional Nutritionist, Thrive Nutritionist

Tamara Milicevic, Clinical Pharmacy Coordinator, Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital

Nardine Nakhla, PharmD, RPh, researcher; clinical lecturer, University of Waterloo School of Pharmacy; founder of MAPflow

The event offers five CCCEP-accredited education sessions that will provide attendees with the latest insights and expertise to enhance patient care. In addition, it will include case studies and networking opportunities.

Register to attend here . To become a sponsor, click here .

