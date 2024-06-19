Awards Showcase EnsembleIQ’s Strong Content and Design Expertise

TORONTO, June 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EnsembleIQ , North America’s leading source of insightful information and actionable connections in retail, healthcare and hospitality, today announces Pharmacy Practice + Business , The Medical Post and Canadian Grocer won five gold awards in the annual National Magazine Awards: B2B competition.

Pharmacy Practice + Business, the one-stop pharmacy magazine for Canadian pharmacists and pharmacy owners, won in the “Best How-To Article or Series of Articles” category for How to make your mark with marketing (Part 1 and Part 2) and in the “Best Photograph” category for A Natural Advocate — Amy Lamb, Innovator Profile .

The Medical Post, the independent voice for Canada’s doctors, won in the “Best Column or Regularly Featured Department” category for Dr. Ted Jablonski’s columns and in the “Best Special Report” category for the Births & Deaths special report .

“As the destination for Canadian doctors, pharmacists, nurses and healthcare executives, our mission is to keep our audience informed, engaged and inspired with the latest news and trends. We are pleased to have won four gold awards in this prestigious awards program for both our content and design,” said Donna Kerry, SVP, Healthcare Canada, EnsembleIQ.

Canadian Grocer, the most influential brand among key decision-makers in the Canadian grocery industry, won in the “Best Series of Articles” category for Generation Next Thinking series.

The series of articles:

Generation Next Thinking series: How Can Retailers Prepare for a Riskier World

Generation Next Thinking series: Higher Tech in the Grocery Store

Generation Next Thinking series: Appetite for Innovation

Sandra Parente, SVP for Grocery & Convenience brands of EnsembleIQ added, “Our retail brands are the leading source for industry insights, business intelligence, trends and best practices for grocery and convenience retailers, gas bars and car wash operators. We are very proud our team has been recognized for delivering outstanding content to our audience.”

EnsembleIQ was shortlisted for 13 awards from five of its brands – Canadian Grocer, Convenience Store News Canada , Pharmacy Practice + Business, Profession Santé and The Medical Post.

About EnsembleIQ

EnsembleIQ is the premier resource of actionable insights and connections powering business growth throughout the path to purchase. We help retail, technology, consumer goods, healthcare and hospitality professionals make informed decisions and gain a competitive advantage. EnsembleIQ delivers the most trusted business intelligence from leading industry experts, creative marketing solutions and impactful event experiences that connect best-in-class suppliers and service providers with our vibrant business-building communities. To learn more about EnsembleIQ, visit ensembleiq.com .