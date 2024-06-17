The grocery industry’s most prestigious recognition program for women leaders for 18 years

CHICAGO, June 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EnsembleIQ’s Progressive Grocer , the No. 1 grocery industry business intelligence provider, today announces the Top Women in Grocery (TWIG) for 2024. The award is the most prestigious honor for female leaders in the grocery industry.

This year’s TWIG award honorees represent all levels in the industry within both the retailer and supplier communities. Award winners include more than 400 women, nominated by colleagues and peers, in three categories: Senior-Level Executives (88), Rising Stars (244), and Store Managers (94).

Progressive Grocer also announces this year’s TWIG Trailblazer Awards, which recognize two food industry executives whose leadership and vision have had a profound influence on women in the retail food industry and consumer packaged goods (CPG).

Retail Trailblazer: Lynette Ackley, Group Vice President Merchandising, Health & Beauty, Household Essentials & Hardlines, Meijer

CPG Trailblazer: Mindy Sherwood, President, Global Walmart and Chief Sales Officer, Procter & Gamble

Additionally, Kallie Millar, General Manager, The Clorox Company, CROSSMARK, was inducted into the TWIG Hall of Fame.

For 18 years, the Top Women in Grocery program has spotlighted women in the North American food retail and grocery industries who have blazed a trail in their organizations. Today, the program is the food retail industry’s longest running program recognizing and celebrating the accomplishments and contributions of thousands of women at all levels in the industry.

This year’s entries in the TWIG program were evaluated by a panel of women with deep industry knowledge and extensive food and consumables experience.

Progressive Grocer Editor-in-Chief, Gina Acosta said, “Congratulations to the 2024 class of Top Women in Grocery winners. Our industry is filled with tremendous talent and these women represent the best of the best. We were amazed by all of the impressive nominations and we are excited to celebrate all of their outstanding achievements at Grocery Impact this Fall.”

View the Top Women in Grocery award winners here. The winners are also featured in the June issue of Progressive Grocer at www.ProgressiveGrocer.com .

Winners will be honored at Grocery Impact , which brings together disruptors, innovators, pacesetters and leaders in grocery for three days of education, collaboration, and celebration. The event takes place November 6-8, 2024, in Orlando, Florida. Register to attend here.

Contact Paula Lashinsky at [email protected] for Grocery Impact sponsorship opportunities.

About Progressive Grocer

Progressive Grocer is the #1 business intelligence brand in the grocery industry, connecting the market’s most important retailers. Through its leading industry reporting, digital platforms, research, relevant and focused events and sophisticated industry database, retailers turn to Progressive Grocer for guidance in navigating the fast-paced, ever-changing industry.

About EnsembleIQ

EnsembleIQ is the premier resource of actionable insights and connections powering business growth throughout the path to purchase. We help retail, technology, consumer goods, healthcare and hospitality professionals make informed decisions and gain a competitive advantage. EnsembleIQ delivers the most trusted business intelligence from leading industry experts, creative marketing solutions and impactful event experiences that connect best-in-class suppliers and service providers with our vibrant business-building communities. To learn more about EnsembleIQ, visit ensembleiq.com .