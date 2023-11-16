CHICAGO, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EnsembleIQ’s Progressive Grocer , the No. 1 grocery industry business intelligence provider, today announces ALDI has been named the 2023 Retailer of the Year, which is awarded annually to a successful and innovative food retailer.

Consumers seeking relief from high grocery prices – and seeking premium products not found anywhere else – have become obsessed with ALDI. With food inflation not expected to lessen in the near future, ALDI’s value proposition is expected to keep resonating with shoppers.

ALDI is focused on organic growth across the country. ALDI opened hundreds of stores over the past several years, with plans to open 120 new stores nationwide by the end of this year, bringing its total store count to over 2,800, which includes the acquisition of Southeastern Grocers (SEG), which is due to close in the first half of 2024.

ALDI’s value proposition to be irresistible starts with its stores. Over the past few years, ALDI has remodeled more than 1,100 stores to be more modern and easier to shop, with curated, 90% private-brand assortments.

Through improved ordering systems, enhanced forecasting and supply chain capabilities, and international sourcing, ALDI is able to operate nimbly without raising prices or compromising on quality.

Sustainability is a driving force at ALDI. The company has installed rooftop solar panels on nearly 200 stores and 14 distribution centers, to help offset energy costs. Last year, ALDI released its first “Corporate Responsibility Progress Report,” which outlined progress toward its community, environmental and other ESG goals. ALDI is the first major U.S. retailer to ban plastic bags, and the company is also working to reduce its use of plastic and increase the recyclability of its packaging.

ALDI is also focused on community, starting with taking care of its employees. The grocer has created a workplace rooted in kindness, recognition and work-life balance, and investing in the development of its people.

“Of course, value retailers perform well during times of economic pain and uncertainty. But ALDI is growing faster than any other grocer in the U.S. by expanding its assortment of fresh foods, remodeling stores so that they’re easier to shop, curating assortments with premium – and frequently private-brand – products, infusing sustainability efforts across the business, and maximizing operational efficiencies in ways that allow it to keep winning the hearts and minds of the U.S. shopper,” said Gina Acosta, Editor-in-Chief, Progressive Grocer. “ALDI is focused on earning the business and trust of more customers in all the communities it serves. We congratulate ALDI on their success and being named the 2023 Grocer of the Year.”

