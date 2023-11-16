Showcases the Environmental, Social and Governance Efforts of Retailers, Suppliers and Solution Providers

CHICAGO, Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EnsembleIQ’s Progressive Grocer , the No. 1 grocery industry business intelligence provider, today reveals the winners of the third annual Impact Awards. The program recognizes outstanding leadership among grocery industry companies whose wide-ranging efforts are improving lives, creating opportunity, and having a positive impact at the local and global level.

The award program is open to retailers, suppliers and solution provider companies in the food and consumables industry.

The awards honor exceptionalism in areas as Community Service/Local Impact; Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging; Educational Support/Learning Advancement; Ethical Sourcing/Supply Chain Transparency; Food Security/Nutritional Leadership; Sustainability/Resource Conservation; and Workforce Development/Employee Support.

This year, the Impact Awards are presented to 36 companies that are leading the way in making a difference in the grocery industry.

Click here to see all of the winners.

“Recipients across retail, supplier and solution provider realms demonstrated the many ways they have been able to effect positive change,” said Gina Acosta, Editor-in-Chief, Progressive Grocer. “We received an overwhelming number of submissions all showcasing how they make the world a better place. We salute the recipients of the awards.”



