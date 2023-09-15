84 Products Selected for Innovation, Functionality, Value and Packaging Design

CHICAGO, Sept. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EnsembleIQ’s Progressive Grocer , the No. 1 grocery industry business intelligence provider, today unveils the 2023 Editors’ Pick Award winners. The 19th annual awards program is one of the highest accolades a brand can receive for successful product innovation, differentiation and category performance. The program recognizes the evolution of cutting-edge product innovation, giving retail buyers a comprehensive guide to the latest and greatest products that meet consumers’ ever-increasing demand for functional, interesting and on-trend products.

Click here to see all of the winners.

Gina Acosta, Editor-in-Chief, Progressive Grocer said, “We carefully reviewed more than 200 submissions and evaluated the products according to innovation, functionality, value and packaging design. We discovered many wonderful items that have been released in the past 12 months and believe the 84 products we selected were the best of the best. We congratulate all of the companies that made the 2023 list.”

Progressive Grocer will open the 2024 Editors’ Picks contest in January.

