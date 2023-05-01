Event Takes Place September 25-27 in Seattle with the Retail Sustainability Awards Program

CHICAGO, May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EnsembleIQ ’s RIS News and Retail Leader today announce Value Chain Tech , a new event focused on the technologies that fuel the retail supply chain. Gaining a more complete understanding of the value chain is essential for retailers to pinpoint areas where they can reduce costs, streamline their operations and work with more cross-functional, sustainable networks. The three-day event brings together retail and consumer packaged goods executives to discuss tools, technologies and strategies to transform the supply chain. Value Chain Tech takes place September 25-27 in Seattle. Register to attend here .

The theme of this year’s event is achieving end-to-end retail collaboration, and the event is structured around the four pillars of value chain success: Agility, resiliency, collaboration and sustainability. It will showcase best-in-class ideas and inspiring stories from leaders in the space, panel discussions, inspiring keynote speakers, new and emerging technologies and networking opportunities.

“After three years of massive disruption, the industry is in need of innovation and an evolution of the supply chain,” said Albert Guffanti, Vice President and Group Publisher, Retail Technology Group, EnsembleIQ. “We created this first-of-its-kind event to help retail leaders looking for technology that will transform their supply chains from simple systems to integrated networks. Technology will take center stage as we highlight the solutions that enable organizations to be more agile, resilient, collaborative and sustainable.”

In addition, the Retail Sustainability Awards program, which celebrates excellence in the leadership and implementation of sustainable business practices within the retail ecosystem, takes place September 25, during the Value Chain Tech event.

To learn more about the program, click here , to make an awards submission by June 1, click here or to purchase a ticket to attend the Retail Sustainability Awards ceremony click here .

Value Chain Tech takes place September 25-27 in Seattle, walking distance to Pike Place Market and a quick monorail ride from the Space Needle and Climate Pledge Arena. Learn more or register to attend here .

