Prestigious annual report ranks the tech solution providers raising the bar for retail

CHICAGO, Dec. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EnsembleIQ’s RIS News today announces the 23rd annual RIS Software LeaderBoard 2024. The annual LeaderBoard ranking retail tech titans is one of the industry’s most prestigious benchmark reports and a reputable source for evaluating software vendors among retail executives and consultants.

Click here to see the RIS Software LeaderBoard 2024 annual report.

The RIS Software LeaderBoard provides unique, head-to-head rankings that help retailers make smart investment decisions in an increasingly competitive technology marketplace, specifically tracking:

Customer Satisfaction, a data-based assessment made by retail users of software;

Retail Concentration, the total number of retail-specific modules or applications offered by vendors; and

Revenue Factor, a measure of corporate size and muscle.

A large part of the LeaderBoard’s success over the last few decades is due to its iron-clad methodology, which gathers data on software vendors in detailed areas, such as return on investment, innovation, total cost of operation, reliability, support, service, and customer satisfaction. Customer Satisfaction is the essential element that makes the LeaderBoard unique. Of the 53 charts in the report, 40 are based solely on Customer Satisfaction scores.

Regardless of vendor size, the 2024 LeaderBoard continues its unique approach of head-to-head analysis and stack ranking based on point totals. LeaderBoard charts reflect only winners, i.e. software leaders in specific criteria (ROI, TCO, Innovation, etc.) or broad categories (Grocery, Tier One, Apparel, etc.) that score well above the average of their peers. This means no matter where a company appears on a list it is a winner because it has outscored dozens of vendors that did not make the cut.

“The LeaderBoard is a months-long rigorous process each year,” said Jamie Grill-Goodman, editor in chief, RIS News. “The three data sets are Customer Satisfaction (based on retailer votes), Retail Concentration, and Revenue Factor. The latter two data points are the result of research arduously performed by the editors. To place anywhere on the LeaderBoard is a testament to the company’s customer satisfaction and value. This year’s winners truly represent the technology titans of the retail industry.”

To learn more and review the entire RIS Software LeaderBoard 2024 report, visit: https://risnews.com/leaderboard24.

About RIS News

RIS is the essential source of information for retail executives, connecting them with relevant content to identify top business solutions and strategies to make smarter IT and business decisions.

To learn more about RIS News, visit www.risnews.com .

About EnsembleIQ

EnsembleIQ is the premier resource of actionable insights and connections powering business growth throughout the path to purchase.

