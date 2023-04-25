CHICAGO, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EnsembleIQ ’s RIS News , the essential source of information and insights to help retail executives do their jobs better, today unveils the Top 100 Retailers of 2023 . The main theme that emerges from the 2023 ranking of top retailers is resiliency. Despite a troubled market plagued by economic pressures, store closings, and layoffs, retailers are continuing to find ways to thrive. View the Top 100 Retailers of 2023 list here .

“Our list highlights the companies that are prospering despite the ongoing volatility in the marketplace. Walmart once again claims the #1 spot with a 16.98% retail share of the market, which equates to a whopping $611 billion in sales. The company wavered in its share of the market over the last few years, but it has bounced back, increasing its market share by 4.31% year over year, continuing to beat out Amazon for the lead spot,” said Albert Guffanti, Vice President and Group Publisher, RIS News. “New this year is that the list is a pure retailer list of North American companies, which now more accurately represents our readership.”

The Top 10 list of retailers totals $2.4 trillion in sales, besting last year’s $2.3 trillion, including these companies:

Walmart

Amazon

CVS Health

Costco

Home Depot

Kroger

Walgreens Boots

Target

Lowe’s

Alimentation Couche-Tard

The retailers that make the Top 100 are ranked on their piece of the total retail market. For the sixth consecutive year, RIS News collaborated with wRatings to rank the industry’s top performing retailers. In addition, the financial metrics of 180 publicly traded retailers were examined. The economic data is from a trailing 12-month period ending on March 24, 2023. The percent of retail market share was calculated against a total retail market of around $3.6 trillion. The research ranked North American (including U.S., Canada, Bermuda, Virgin Islands) retailers across apparel, department store, grocery, furniture, beauty, building supply, convenience/fuel, e-commerce, hardlines, and softlines segments.

Two of the Top 10 companies – Walgreens Boots Alliance (#7) and The Home Depot (#5) – will present at Analytics Unite , the Summit for Retail and Consumer Brands, taking place May 3-5 in Chicago:

Melissa Salo, Chief Procurement Officer, Walgreens Boots Alliance will deliver the keynote “Bringing Data to Life Through Sustainable Partnerships”

Mustafa Nisar, Director of Exploratory Data Science and Analytics, The Home Depot will participate in the session “How Home Depot’s Long-Term Analytics Investments Fuel Near-Term Value”

Click here to view the complete event agenda or to register.

About RIS News (Retail Info Systems)

RIS is the essential source of information for retail executives, connecting them with relevant content to identify top business solutions and strategies to make smarter IT and business decisions. Not only does the diverse and award-winning RIS portfolio provide retailers with access to the tools and intelligence they need to thrive, but it also connects them with their peers to share, learn, and grow as leaders. Benchmark research, exclusive industry coverage, innovative storytelling, and best-in-class events all provide today’s leaders with assets to grow their knowledge, profits, and productivity. RIS also produces weekly newsletters (subscribe here) and readers can follow on Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .

To learn more about RIS News, visit www.risnews.com . For RIS News or Analytics Unite sponsorship opportunities, contact Albert Guffanti at aguffanti@ensembleiq.com .

About EnsembleIQ

EnsembleIQ is the premier resource of actionable insights and connections powering business growth throughout the path to purchase. We help retail, technology, consumer goods, healthcare and hospitality professionals make informed decisions and gain a competitive advantage. EnsembleIQ delivers the most trusted business intelligence from leading industry experts, creative marketing solutions and impactful event experiences that connect best-in-class suppliers and service providers with our vibrant business-building communities. To learn more about EnsembleIQ, visit ensembleiq.com .