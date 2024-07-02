Uniting U.S. Retailer Media Networks with CPG Brands and Marketers to Learn What’s Ahead in Commerce Marketing Innovation

CHICAGO, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Path to Purchase Institute (P2PI) today announces Storefronts, a new event that brings U.S. retailer media networks together with CPG brands and commerce marketers to learn what’s in store for in-store retail media in the coming year.

P2PI, a part of EnsembleIQ, has been at the forefront of commerce marketing innovation since its inception, connecting industry professionals to the intelligence, new ideas and influence essential for solving modern-day business problems and driving growth. P2PI’s new Storefronts event is designed for co-collaboration, paving the way for innovative partnerships and strategies for the year ahead. The one-day event takes place September 12 in Chicago. CPG brand commerce marketers can register here to attend.

“We are excited to introduce the retail media community to our upcoming program focused on in-store retail media, where the leading retailer media networks will showcase their 2025 visions that will shape the future of commerce in-store,” said Eric Savitch, Senior Vice President and Brand Director, Path to Purchase Institute. “This sector is poised for significant growth, with projections indicating an accelerated expansion through 2025 and spending expected to surpass $1 billion by 2028. The primary drivers of this growth are the incorporation of new screens in retailer locations, such as touch screens, interactive displays, and kiosks. These innovations have the potential to engage customers more effectively, capture their attention, and leave lasting impressions.”

Storefronts sponsors include Vestcom, an Avery Dennison company, and Vibenomics, a Mood Media Company. For sponsorship opportunities, click here .

About the Path to Purchase Institute

The Path to Purchase Institute is a global member community serving the needs of brand manufacturers, retailers, agencies and the entire ecosystem of solution providers in the commerce marketing industry.

About EnsembleIQ

EnsembleIQ is the premier resource of actionable insights and connections powering business growth throughout the path to purchase. We help retail, technology, consumer goods, healthcare and hospitality professionals make informed decisions and gain a competitive advantage. EnsembleIQ delivers the most trusted business intelligence from leading industry experts, creative marketing solutions and impactful event experiences that connect best-in-class suppliers and service providers with our vibrant business-building communities. To learn more about EnsembleIQ, visit ensembleiq.com .