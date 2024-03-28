LONGMONT, Colo., March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Enservco Corporation (NYSE American: ENSV), a diversified national provider of specialized well-site services to the domestic onshore conventional and unconventional oil and gas industries, today announced the timing of its fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings release and conference call.

Enservco plans to issue its fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings release before the open of trading on April 1, 2024. The Company has scheduled a conference call on the same day at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2023 operational and financial results. To participate, interested parties should dial 877-270-2148 at least five minutes before the call is to begin. Please reference the “Enservco Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call”. International callers may participate by dialing 412-902-6510. The call will also be webcast and available on Enservco’s website at www.enservco.com under “Investors” on the “Events” page. Like callers, interested parties should access the website at least five minutes prior. An audio replay will also be available on the Company’s website following the call. A link to the webcast can also be found here:

https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=Q0V8M4bc

ABOUT ENSERVCO

Enservco provides a range of oilfield services through its various operating subsidiaries, including hot oiling, acidizing, frac water heating, and related services. The Company has a broad geographic footprint covering major domestic oil and gas basins across the United States. Additional information is available at www.enservco.com. On March 20, 2024, the Company announced an agreement to purchase Buckshot Trucking LLC, an energy logistics provider in multiple key oil and gas basins (the “Buckshot Acquisition”). The Buckshot Acquisition is scheduled to close in the second quarter of 2024. When closed, the Buckshot Acquisition would provide Enservco with a growing business that is not weather dependent, allow the Company to enter steady year-round logistics, provide an expanded operating footprint, and improve cash flow visibility.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains information that is “forward-looking” in that it describes events and conditions Enservco reasonably expects to occur in the future. Expectations for the future performance of Enservco are dependent upon a number of factors, and there can be no assurance that Enservco will achieve the results as contemplated herein. Certain statements denoting future possibilities, are forward-looking statements. The accuracy of these statements cannot be guaranteed as they are subject to a variety of risks, which are beyond Enservco’s ability to predict, or control and which may cause actual results to differ materially from the projections or estimates contained herein. Among these risks are those set forth in Enservco’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and subsequently filed documents with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Forward looking statements in this news release that are subject to risks related to, among other things, closing of the Buckshot Acquisition on anticipated terms and timing, and the ability of Enservco to successfully integrate Buckshot’s market opportunities, personnel and operations and to achieve expected benefits. Enservco disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement made herein.

CONTACT

Mark Patterson

Chief Financial Officer

Enservco Corporation

[email protected]