Enssolutions Group Inc. Announces Refiling of Interim Financial Statements for Q2 2017

TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Enssolutions Group Inc. (TSXV:ENV.H) (OTC Pink:NSLSF), a manufacturer and distributor of environmentally responsible emulsion products for a wide variety of industrial and commercial market demands, announced today that it has received a request from the Ontario Securities Commission to revise and refile its unaudited consolidated financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2017 (the “Interim Financial Report”) to update and clarify certain disclosures. These disclosures do not impact the consolidated statements of financial position, consolidated statements of comprehensive loss, consolidated statements of shareholders’ equity or consolidated statements of cash flows previously filed.

The Interim Financial Report has been revised to:

Provide comparative information for the period ended June 30, 2016 as to the Company’s changes in shareholders’ equity; and Confirm, in the notes thereto, that the Interim Financial Report has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34, Interim Financial Reporting.

All of the other information contained in the original Interim Financial Report, which was filed on SEDAR on August 28, 2017, remains unchanged. The revised Interim Financial Report has been refiled and can be viewed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Enssolutions manufactures, distributes and applies environmentally responsible products to meet a wide variety of industrial and commercial market demands. Enssolutions provides engineered environmental solutions for mine tailings control, process dust and erosion control, granular stabilization, road construction/maintenance and stockpile sealing. It has production facilities in Beamsvile, Ontario and Phoenix, Arizona that service some of North America’s largest mining, steel, cement, and road construction/maintenance companies as well as numerous public road authorities.

