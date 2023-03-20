Expansion into Port Houston solidifies Enstructure’s position as one of the largest North American bulk and breakbulk terminal operators

Wellesley, MA, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Enstructure, a leading U.S. marine terminal and logistics company, announced today that it has acquired Richardson Companies (“Richardson”).

Founded in 1969, Richardson is a premier terminal and logistics company with primary operations in Port Houston and the Port of Mobile. Richardson is an industry leader in breakbulk operations, handling a diverse mix of breakbulk cargoes, including steel products, forest products, and project cargo. The company operates approximately one million square feet of industrial warehousing in Houston, Baytown, Freeport, and Mobile. Following the acquisition, Enstructure will operate twenty terminals along the Gulf Coast, East Coast, and Inland River System with over 1,200 employees and over five million square feet of industrial warehouse capacity.

“We are excited to build upon Richardson’s long-standing reputation as a premier breakbulk operator on the Gulf Coast. We welcome Richardson’s customers and employees to Enstructure and look forward to our partnership,” said Matthew Satnick and Philippe De Montigny, Co-CEOs of Enstructure. “Richardson further expands our terminal network into high-growth Gulf Coast markets and broadens our ability to provide best-in-class service to our customers. We look forward to expanding Richardson’s product and service offering while bolstering the company’s existing customer relationships.”

“We are excited to have Enstructure join the Port Houston general cargo terminal family,” said Port Houston Executive Director Roger Guenther. “Port Houston is recognized for its prominence in the breakbulk business. We’re looking forward to a successful partnership with Enstructure, as we had with Richardson, growing together, and continuing to provide stellar terminal and logistics services in Houston.”

“Gulf ports are some of the fastest-growing gateways in the U.S., and the Port of Mobile is no exception,” said Alabama Port Authority Director and CEO John Driscoll. “As one of the most diverse ports in the country with expansive general cargo facilities, we are thrilled to see Enstructure grow its operation at our terminals. We look forward to continuing to work with them at our facilities and help them serve their large base of customers through Alabama’s only deep-water seaport.”

“Enstructure’s expertise in terminal operations and its growing market presence made the company a natural fit,” said Kelly, Chance, and Mike Richardson, owners of Richardson. “Over 270 Richardson employees, including all operating personnel and management, will remain in place following the acquisition. We are confident that Enstructure’s industry-leading service will ensure a seamless transition for Richardson’s customers and employees. We are excited to partner with Enstructure to share best practices and invest in our systems and equipment to create long-term growth opportunities for our customers across the Gulf Coast.”

About Richardson Companies

Headquartered in Houston, Richardson Companies is a marine terminal and logistics operator with locations in Houston, Baytown, Freeport, and Mobile. Richardson is the premier steel operator on the Gulf Coast, with 260 acres on the Houston Ship Channel, approximately one million square feet of warehouse storage, and rail access through the Port Terminal Railroad Association, which has direct interchanges with the BNSF, UP, and KCS. Richardson’s services include transloading conventional breakbulk, bulk, and specialty cargos.

About Enstructure

Enstructure LLC is a logistics infrastructure company with corporate offices in Wellesley, Massachusetts and New York, New York. Enstructure owns and operates an integrated network of dry, liquid and breakbulk terminals and logistics assets on the East Coast, Gulf Coast and Inland River System of the United States. Founded in 2016, Enstructure’s mission is to acquire and grow established terminal and logistics companies that will benefit from the company’s resources and best practices, while maintaining an entrepreneurial spirit and local identity. Enstructure provides extensive services for some of the world’s largest companies within the energy, agriculture, food, manufacturing, construction and public safety sectors.

About Port Houston

For more than 100 years, Port Houston has owned and operated the public wharves and terminals along the Houston Ship Channel, including the area’s largest breakbulk facility and two of the most efficient container terminals in the country. Port Houston is the advocate and a strategic leader for the Channel. The Houston Ship Channel complex and its more than 200 private and eight public terminals, collectively known as the Port of Houston, is the nation’s largest port for waterborne tonnage and an essential economic engine for the Houston region, the state of Texas, and the U.S. The Port of Houston supports the creation of nearly 1.35 million jobs in Texas and 3.2 million jobs nationwide, and economic activity totaling $339 billion in Texas – 20.6 percent of Texas’ total gross domestic product (GDP) – and $801.9 billion in economic impact across the nation. For more information, visit the website at PortHouston.com.

About the Port of Mobile

The Port of Mobile is strategically located in the northern Gulf of Mexico with access to an international airport and two interstate systems, I-65 running north/south and I-10 running east/west. Additionally, all general cargo piers are rail served and have direct access to five Class I and four short-line railroads. The Alabama Port Authority serves all 67 counties in the state of Alabama and oversees the deep-water public port facilities at the Port of Mobile. In addition to interstate, air, and rail, the Port Authority’s container, general cargo, and bulk facilities have immediate access to nearly 15,000 miles of inland waterways. Once the channel deepening and widening project is completed in 2025, the Port of Mobile will be the deepest container terminal in the Gulf of Mexico.

