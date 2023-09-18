SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — After years of development, unique engineering and testing, Ensurge Micropower (OSE: ENSU, and OTCQB: ENMPY) sees a breakthrough and consolidates its position in the market, when signing another evaluation agreement for its ultrathin, lithium microbattery – with one of the leading providers of wearable devices with a substantial market presence in the consumer electronics space.

“Signing this agreement is a significant validation of both our progress and our technology leadership as well as a major milestone as we are entering volume production of the industry’s first 1-100 milliampere-hour (mAh) solid-state lithium microbattery,” says Lars Eikeland, CEO at Ensurge.

The unique technology of the Ensurge battery overcomes the limitations of lithium-ion and lithium-polymer alternatives for wearables and IoT applications where space is constrained, and high energy density is of extreme importance. The battery delivers on improved charging speed, high pulse discharge and other benefits that are critically important for digital health, fitness and remote patient-monitoring applications.

Ensurge has successfully completed the world’s first multi-layered solid-state battery of its rechargeable solid-state lithium technology, and our microbatteries will enable wearables, hearables and IoT-connected products to charge faster and last longer on a single charge than what is possible with any other battery technologies in the market today. The technology is unique and highly anticipated in the market, says Eikeland.

“As a consequence, we now experience increased interest and demand from larger companies, and we are now beginning to ramp up our manufacturing capabilities to meet the market demand,” says Eikeland.

The Ensurge solid state microbattery is a game changer when it comes to energy density, number of charging cycles, form factor and safety, and Ensurge expect new wearables and IoT applications to enter the market rapidly based on the quality and performance of the Ensurge microbattery.

About Ensurge Micropower

Ensurge is Energizing Innovation™ with the first ultrathin, flexible, reliable, and fundamentally safe solid-state lithium microbattery for the 1 to 100 milliampere-hour (mAh) class of wearable devices, connected sensors, and beyond. The innovative Ensurge Microbattery enables energy-dense rechargeable products that are ideal for form-factor-constrained applications including hearables (hearing aids and wireless headphones), digital and health wearables, sports and fitness devices, and IoT connected device solutions that use energy harvesting to power everyday things. The company’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, combines patented process technology and materials innovation with the scale of roll-to-roll production methods to bring the advantages of Ensurge technology to established and expanding markets.

