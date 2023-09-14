SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ensurge Micropower (OSE: ENSU, and OTCQB: ENMPY) (“Ensurge” or the “Company”), today announces to have successfully completed the first phase of building multi-layered solid-state lithium micro battery with predefined capabilities. Based on this important milestone, the Company’s lead customer within the digital health market has decided to commence product testing.

The digital-health market innovator has already in 2022 evaluated the Company’s unit-cell and package single-layer samples, which in December 2022 led to a 150,000-unit order for Ensurge’s rechargeable 1-100 milliampere-hour (mAh) microbattery. The order will be delivered when entering volume production.

“We continue to work closely with our lead customer through each stage of our microbattery’s development,” said Lars Eikeland, CEO at Ensurge. “In earlier tests we have already validated its improved charging speed, high pulse discharge and other benefits that are critically important for digital health, fitness, and remote patient monitoring applications.”

The cooperation between Ensurge and the lead customer contemplates bringing this novel battery technology into full production in 2023. Further optimization and improvements will allow necessary capacity enhancements allowing game-changing competitiveness for lead customers devices.

Other customers and technology partners will receive batteries for testing for the current version of the multilayer solid-state battery over the coming weeks.

Click here to see a video demonstration of Ensurge’s multilayer core-sell stacking functionality using surface-mounted microbatteries that have been assembled onto demonstration boards.

About Ensurge Micropower

Ensurge is Energizing Innovation™ with the first ultrathin, flexible, reliable, and fundamentally safe solid-state lithium microbattery for the 1 to 100 milliampere-hour (mAh) class of wearable devices, connected sensors, and beyond. The innovative Ensurge Microbattery enables energy-dense rechargeable products that are ideal for form-factor-constrained applications including hearables (hearing aids and wireless headphones), digital and health wearables, sports, and fitness devices, as well as IoT-connected device solutions using energy harvesting to power everyday things. The Company’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, combines patented process technology and materials innovation with the scale of roll-to-roll production methods to bring the advantages of Ensurge technology to established and expanding markets.

