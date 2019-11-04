ENT and Allergy Associates® Continues to Attract and Recruit the Future Generation of Physicians #2020ENTADOCS

Staten Island’s Own Michael Amato, M.D. will begin seeing patients at 1 Teleport Drive effective September 1, 2020

Tarrytown, Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP (ENTA) is determined to recruit the best and brightest physicians from the top residency and fellowship programs from across the country. The practice, which is home to over 220+ board-certified physicians practicing across 46 state of the art locations throughout New York and New Jersey, is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Michael Amato.

Dr. Amato was born and raised in Staten Island, NY. After graduating from Staten Island Technical High School, he completed his undergraduate studies at Northeastern University in Boston, Massachusetts, graduating Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Behavioral Neuroscience. He completed his medical degree at New York Medical College, where he was elected President of the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Society. Dr. Amato will begin seeing pediatric and adult patients in Staten Island on September 1, 2020, following the completion of his Otolaryngology residency training at the Mount Sinai Hospital.

ENTA’s mission is to deliver the best medical care to each and every patient with compassion, expertise and respect. In an increasingly competitive physician hiring market, the practice continues to negotiate with and recruit only top-notch physicians out of training. The group prides itself on top-tier talent, cutting-edge technology, accessibility and strong company culture.

In the Staten Island office of ENTA, Dr. Amato will join a phenomenal roster of physicians including Otolaryngologists Abraham I. Sinnreich, M.D., Mark E. Carney, M.D., Shawn C. Ciecko, M.D., F.A.C.S., John P. Dodaro, M.D., Peter J. Miceli, M.D., A. Paul Vastola, M.D., and allergist Dorothy Chau, M.D-Allergy.

Added Dr. Shawn Ciecko, physician partner in ENTA’s Staten Island office, “We have long served the needs of those in Staten Island and surrounding communities by ensuring they receive the best medical treatment possible. I am confident Dr. Amato will deliver that same level of superb care, and heartily welcome him aboard.”

“Dr. Amato has been a member of the Staten Island community for many years; his existing ties to the community will help to ensure a smooth and efficient transition into private practice,” said Dr. Robert Green, president of ENTA. “We are delighted to have Dr. Amato join our ranks.”

“I’m ecstatic to be back in my hometown, practicing medicine, and serving the needs of my community”, commented Dr. Michael Amato.

Robert Glazer, CEO of ENTA noted, “As some of our physicians’ transition into retirement, it is extremely important for us to bring in the next generation of physicians. We have an extensive recruitment process where we aim to attract otolaryngologists from all over the country as well as the tri-state area. I am very pleased that our practice continues to recruit top talent. Dr. Amato’s training at Mount Sinai will enable our Staten Island office to significantly expand its Adult and Pediatric ENT services.”

