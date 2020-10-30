ENT and Allergy Associates®, LLP and MVP Health Care Announce Renewed 3-Year Contract to Continue Ear, Nose, Throat (ENT) and Allergy Coverage

Breaking News
More than 700,000 MVP Health Care Members in New York Will Reap the Benefit

Tarrytown, NY, Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP (ENTA) today announced it has successfully reached a new three-year agreement with MVP HealthCare to provide continued ear, nose, throat (ENT), and allergy health care coverage for New York members.

Now MVP members in New York State have assurance that their medical needs will continue to be covered at in-network rates when receiving care at ENTA’s 32 state-of-the-art New York offices in MVP’s coverage footprint.

The new agreement provides for comprehensive access for MVP commercial lines of business at ENTA’s medical practice, whose 200+ specialists serve the needs of more than 90,000 patients each month.

“When our previous contract with MVP was nearing its end, it was important for us to initiate renewal negotiations,” adds Robert Glazer, CEO of ENTA. “Our physicians and patients alike experience extreme satisfaction from the services offered by MVP Health Care. As a top leader in health care, it only made sense for our Practice to continue this fruitful relationship.”

Dr. Eric Munzer, chair of ENTA’s Managed Care Committee, remarked, “The greatest accomplishment in any of our contract negotiations is ensuring that, at the end of the day, more patients have access to more of the services we at ENTA provide. We can all be proud of having achieved that with MVP.”

“ENTA takes a fair and practical approach to their insurance negotiations, and this is beneficial to our members as they seek care,” said Christopher Del Vecchio, President and CEO of MVP Health Care. “We look forward to continuing to offer ENTA’s quality care to our members.”

 

About MVP Health Care:

MVP Health Care is a nationally recognized, not-for-profit health insurer caring for members in New York and Vermont. Committed to the complete well-being of our members and the communities we serve, MVP makes health insurance more convenient, more supportive, and more personal. For more information, visit www.mvphealthcare.com, or on FacebookTwitterInstagram, and LinkedIn.

About ENT & Allergy Associates, LLP:

ENT and Allergy Associates LLP (ENTA) has more than 220 physicians practicing in 43 office locations in Westchester, Putnam, Orange, Dutchess, Rockland, Nassau and Suffolk counties, as well as New York City and northern/central New Jersey. The practice sees over 90,000 patients per month. Each ENTA clinical location provides access to a full complement of services, including General Adult and Pediatric ENT and Allergy, Voice and Swallowing, Advanced Sinus and Skull Base Surgery, Facial Plastics and Reconstructive Surgery, Disorders of the Inner Ear and Dizziness, Asthma, Clinical Immunology, Diagnostic Audiology, Hearing Aid dispensing, Sleep and CT Services. ENTA has clinical alliances with Mount Sinai Hospital, Montefiore Medical Center, Northwell Health, and a partnership with the American Cancer Society. Visit www.entandallergy.com for more information.

 

