Tarrytown, New York, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP (ENTA) the largest ENT, Allergy, and Audiology practice in the country is pleased to announce that Daniel Blum, MPA has been appointed as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective February 27, 2023.

Daniel Blum will succeed Robert Glazer who is stepping down from the CEO role after 25 years. In support of this significant transition, Robert Glazer will continue to serve as the EVP of QMMS USA, LLC in an advisory capacity through the end of 2023.

Steven Gold, MD, Vice President of ENTA and Chair of the ENTA CEO Search Committee commented, “CEO succession planning has been a joint effort between senior management and the Board of Trustees. Dan’s expertise and proven leadership in healthcare matches our vision and makes him the ideal person to lead the company into the future.” Dr. Gold further added, “We are confident that Dan will lead our company to new heights based on the strong foundation that Bob Glazer has provided over 25 years. The Board is excited and looks forward to working with Dan and the senior management team to build on the company’s momentum.”

With over 25 years of healthcare experience across urban and suburban hospitals and healthcare systems, Mr. Blum is a driven healthcare executive with a passion for high-quality clinical care, positive financial outcomes, and exceptional service value.

Most recently, Mr. Blum worked for LifeBridge Health, serving as President of Sinai Hospital of Baltimore, Maryland’s largest community hospital and one of the key teaching hospitals in the state. He also presided over Grace Medical Center, Baltimore Child Abuse Center, and West Baltimore Renaissance Foundation. Prior to LifeBridge, Mr. Blum was President and CEO of Phelps Memorial Hospital Center, a 240-bed regional hospital in Sleepy Hollow, NY, and member of the Northwell Health System. Mr. Blum also held leadership roles at White Plains Hospital, Stellaris Health Network, St. Vincent Hospital, and New York-Presbyterian / Weill Cornell Medical Center.

A resident of Westchester County, Mr. Blum began his career as a paramedic and emergency management system supervisor before transitioning to hospital administration in the New York City area. He earned a bachelor’s degree in Philosophy and a master’s degree in Healthcare Administration from New York University.

Robert Glazer stated, “I am grateful to have had the opportunity to work with the best physicians, management team and staff members over the last 25 years. We have accomplished so much, and together, we have established the right strategy to enable ENTA to continue to grow and transform. I am confident that Dan is the right leader to drive ENTA forward. Dan is a thoughtful communicator and a resourceful and strategic-minded healthcare veteran with substantial experience working at the executive and board level.”

“We are excited for Dan’s leadership as we begin a new era at ENTA,” said President-Elect David Godin, MD. “Filling the CEO position was a task that we handled with great care and scrutiny. Dan’s impressive educational background, paired with his extensive experience with top healthcare institutions, made choosing him a no-brainer. Dan is just the kind of professional we need to fill the big shoes left behind by Bob Glazer. We’re eager to see what improvements and expertise Dan will bring to the company as we continue to expand our footprint throughout New York and New Jersey.”

To learn more about ENTA, find a local office or book an appointment, visit www.entandallergy.com or call 1-855-ENTA-DOC.

About ENT and Allergy Associates LLP

ENT and Allergy Associates LLP (ENTA) has more than 300 providers practicing in over 55 office locations in Westchester, Orange, Dutchess, Rockland, Nassau and Suffolk counties, as well as New York City and northern/central New Jersey. The practice sees over 120,000 patients per month. Each ENTA clinical location provides access to a full complement of services, including General Adult and Pediatric ENT and Allergy, Voice and Swallowing, Advanced Sinus and Skull Base Surgery, Facial Plastics and Reconstructive Surgery, Disorders of the Inner Ear and Dizziness, Asthma, Clinical Immunology, Diagnostic Audiology, Hearing Aid dispensing, Sleep and CT Services. ENTA has clinical alliances with Mount Sinai Hospital, Montefiore Medical Center, Northwell Health, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, and a partnership with the American Cancer Society.

