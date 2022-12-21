Operations at the new location are scheduled to begin Summer 2023.

Tarrytown, New York, Dec. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP (ENTA), proudly announced it has reached an agreement on a long-term lease and construction of a new 10,000+ square foot clinical facility to serve Bayside, Queens, and the surrounding communities. Operations at the new location are scheduled to begin Summer 2023.

At that time, ENTA will relocate its two existing Bayside locations and a site located in Auburndale. The newly consolidated clinical office will be located at 35-30 Francis Lewis Blvd., Flushing, NY.

ENTA continues to increase its investments in Queens County to ensure patients can access its leading-edge Otolaryngology, Allergy, and Audiology care in a modern environment and convenient manner. This effort is consistent with the Practice’s strategic vision, which has always been to serve as a reliable healthcare partner to residents throughout New York and New Jersey.

The project will result in the development of a state-of-the-art clinical facility comprised of 18 technologically advanced exam rooms, 3 audiology booths, a full complement of Allergy treatment rooms for on-site testing and injections, and many other new features.

Furthermore, the office consolidation allows for additional ENT physician recruitment, enabling ENTA to continue expanding services and offerings to the local communities of Queens County.

This new clinical facility will house the entire roster of physicians currently practicing in Bayside and Auburndale, including otolaryngologists Andrew Blank, MD; Gary Snyder, MD; Tamekia Wakefield, MD; Jason Wasserman, MD; Michael Alleva, MD; Roni Keller, MD; and allergist/Immunologist Bora Kim, DO. Working alongside them are audiologists Kevin Sardy, Au.D., CCC-A; Kelly Whelan, Au.D., CCC-A; Dooho Kim, Au.D., CCC-A, as well as Physician Assistant A. Zuhal Ertamay, MPA, PA-C and Speech and Language Pathologist Kimberly Brownell, M.A., CCC/SLP.

Robert Glazer, Chief Executive Officer of ENTA, stated, “We are continually reviewing ENTA’s clinical sites to determine where improvements can be made. When the opportunity to expand and enhance our offices in the Bayside market emerged, we leapt at the chance to provide more exam rooms, additional technology, and further space for growth. ENTA is dedicated to delivering high-quality medical care, and the patients of Queens County deserve nothing less.

“This is yet another example of ENTA’s singular focus on our patients’ healthcare, and the quality of their office visit experience,” noted David Godin, MD, President-Elect of ENTA. “Our commitment to being on the leading edge of healthcare is second to none, and investments such as these allow us to help fulfill that mission. I truly believe that patients recognize our level of dedication, and that’s why they choose our practice for all of their ENT, Allergy, and Audiology needs.”

“We are very excited to upgrade and enhance our Bayside location,” added Andrew Blank, MD, ENTA physician partner in the existing Bayside office. “This expansion bolsters our ability to provide what we already offer—the finest Ear, Nose, Throat, Allergy and Audiology care possible. We are looking forward to providing the very best services to all our valued patients in this modern facility.”

To learn more about ENTA, find a local office or book an appointment, visit www.entandallergy.com or call 1-855-ENTA-DOC.

About ENT and Allergy Associates LLP:

ENT and Allergy Associates LLP (ENTA) has more than 300 providers practicing in over 55 office locations in Westchester, Orange, Dutchess, Rockland, Nassau, and Suffolk counties, as well as New York City and northern/central New Jersey. The practice sees over 120,000 patients per month. Each ENTA clinical location provides access to a full complement of services, including General Adult and Pediatric ENT and Allergy, Voice and Swallowing, Advanced Sinus and Skull Base Surgery, Facial Plastics and Reconstructive Surgery, Disorders of the Inner Ear and Dizziness, Asthma, Clinical Immunology, Diagnostic Audiology, Hearing Aid dispensing, Sleep and CT Services. ENTA has clinical alliances with Mount Sinai Hospital, Montefiore Medical Center, Northwell Health, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, and a partnership with the American Cancer Society.

ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP Continues to Invest in Queens County; Designs Enhanced Facility to Consolidate Existing Bayside/Auburndale Locations

