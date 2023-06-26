Receives HFMA’s MAP Award for the Seventh Time, Further Reinforcing Industry Leadership and Outstanding Performance

2023 MAP Award for High Performance in Revenue Cycle, sponsored by the Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA). ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP continues to set the standard for Revenue Cycle Excellence and receives HFMA’s MAP Award for the seventh time.

Tarrytown, New York, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP (ENTA) has been named as a recipient of the 2023 MAP Award for High Performance in Revenue Cycle, sponsored by the Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA). As a national award winner for the seventh time, ENTA has continuously met industry-standard revenue cycle benchmarks, implemented the patient-centered recommendations and best practices embodied in HFMA’s Healthcare Dollars & Sense® initiatives, and achieved outstanding patient satisfaction.

Award recipients are acknowledged as industry leaders and share proven strategies with their colleagues. The award was formally presented on June 25 during the HFMA Annual Conference in Nashville, Tenn.

“This remarkable distinction stands as a testament to the extraordinary synergy that thrives within our practice,” stated Margaret Hargrove, Vice President of Revenue Cycle Management at ENTA. “It exemplifies our unwavering dedication to excellence across our group. Working alongside such accomplished professionals fills me with immense pride, and I eagerly look forward to imparting our cutting-edge tools and techniques to fellow colleagues in our industry.”

“Our MAP award winners have achieved excellence in revenue cycle by focusing on patient engagement, workforce development, and innovation,” said HFMA President and CEO Ann Jordan. Congratulations to all the 2023 High Performance winners.”

Created by and for healthcare leaders, HFMA’s MAP initiative sets the standard for revenue cycle excellence in the healthcare industry. MAP is a comprehensive strategy that allows organizations to measure revenue cycle performance using the industry-standard MAP Keys, apply evidence-based strategies for improvement, and perform to the highest standards to improve financial results and patient satisfaction.

To learn more about ENTA, find a local office or book an appointment, visit www.entandallergy.com or call 1-855-ENTA-DOC.

About ENT and Allergy Associates LLP:

ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP (ENTA) is the largest ENT, Allergy, and Audiology practice in the country, with over 300 clinicians practicing in over 50 locations throughout New York and New Jersey. Each ENTA clinical office is comprised of world-class physicians who are specialists and sub-specialists in their respective fields, providing the highest level of expertise and care. With a wide range of services including Adult and Pediatric ENT and Allergy, Voice and Swallowing, Advanced Sinus and Skull Base Surgery, Facial Plastics and Reconstructive Surgery, Treatment of Disorders of the Inner Ear and Dizziness, Asthma-related services, Diagnostic Audiology, Hearing Aid Dispensing, Sleep and CT Services, ENTA Is able to meet the needs of patients of all ages. ENTA is also affiliated with some of the most prestigious medical institutions in the world, including The Mount Sinai Hospital, Montefiore Medical Center, Northwell Health and Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center. Each year ENTA physicians are voted ‘Top Doctor’ by Castle Connolly, a true testament to the exceptional care and service they provide to their patients.

Attachment

2023 MAP Award for High Performance in Revenue Cycle, sponsored by the Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA).

CONTACT: Jason Campbell ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP 9149842531 jcampbell@entandallergy.com