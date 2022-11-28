Otolaryngologist Dr. Andres Lopez and allergists/immunologists Drs. Laura Helfner and Darren Hirsch are all highly-trained physicians that have dedicated years of time and effort at ENTA to offer exceptional medical care to thousands of patients within their respective communities, while upholding ENTA’s standard for excellence.

Tarrytown, New York, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP (ENTA) is proud to announce that three of its associate physicians have been promoted to Partner status: otolaryngologist Dr. Andres Lopez and allergists/immunologists Drs. Laura Helfner and Darren Hirsch.

All three of these highly-trained physicians have dedicated years of time and effort at ENTA to offer exceptional medical care to thousands of patients within their respective communities while upholding ENTA’s standard for excellence.

Dr. Andres Lopez, an otolaryngologist practicing at ENTA – Astoria, graduate of La Salle University in Mexico City. He completed his residency training at the University of Pittsburgh, followed by a clinical and research fellowship in Head and Neck oncological Surgery at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Dr. Lopez has an extensive immunology and translational research background. He proudly serves the very diverse Astoria community where he provides data-driven comprehensive and compassionate otolaryngologic care.

Dr. Laura Helfner, an allergist/immunologist practicing at ENTA – Hauppauge, graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree from Nebraska Wesleyan University. She then went on to receive her Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Nebraska College of Medicine. She completed her internship and residency in Internal Medicine at Hofstra-Northwell School of Medicine and is American Board of Allergy and Immunology-certified as well as board-certified in Internal Medicine. Dr. Helfner also completed a Fellowship in Pediatric and Adult Allergy and Immunology at Cohen Children’s Medical Center of New York. Dr. Helfner is a member of the American Academy of Allergy Asthma and Immunology, the American College of Allergy Asthma and Immunology, the Long Island Allergy and Asthma Society, and is a three-time winner of Long Island’s Best Allergist.

Dr. Darren Hirsch, an allergist/immunologist practicing at ENTA – East Patchogue, is fellowship-trained in the fields of Allergy and Immunology and is board-certified in both Internal Medicine and Allergy and Immunology. He received his undergraduate degree from Haverford College, his medical degree from Jefferson Medical College of Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, PA, and completed his residency in internal medicine at Brown University in Providence, RI. Dr. Hirsch then went on to complete his Fellowship in Allergy and Immunology at Hofstra-Northwell School of Medicine, in Great Neck, NY. He is a member of the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology, the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology, the Long Island Allergy and Asthma Society, and the New York Allergy and Asthma Society.

Robert Glazer, ENTA’s Chief Executive Officer commented, “Making the leap from Associate to Partner requires a clinician to demonstrate superb clinical skills and be embraced by the communities in which they serve. We are delighted to have these three physicians become part of our ownership structure.”

Added President-Elect David Godin, MD, “At ENTA, when we elevate an associate physician to partnership, we are not just rewarding that physician for their years of dedicated service. We are ensuring that we have a continuous stream of ingenuity and ambition to help us foster the next generation of otolaryngologists and allergists who may join our ranks. I congratulate Drs. Helfner, Hirsch, and Lopez on making partner and look forward to working with them for many years to come.”

About ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP

ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP (ENTA) has more than 300 providers practicing in over 55 office locations in Westchester, Orange, Dutchess, Rockland, Nassau and Suffolk counties, as well as New York City and northern/central New Jersey. The practice sees over 120,000 patients per month. Each ENTA clinical location provides access to a full complement of services, including General Adult and Pediatric ENT and Allergy, Voice and Swallowing, Advanced Sinus and Skull Base Surgery, Facial Plastics and Reconstructive Surgery, Disorders of the Inner Ear and Dizziness, Asthma, Clinical Immunology, Diagnostic Audiology, Hearing Aid dispensing, Sleep and CT Services. ENTA has clinical alliances with Mount Sinai Hospital, Montefiore Medical Center, Northwell Health, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, and a partnership with the American Cancer Society.

CONTACT: Jason Campbell ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP 9149842531 jcampbell@entandallergy.com