Dr. Talmor will complete his ENT residency at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School in June 2024, and will begin practicing on August 1, 2024.

Tarrytown, New York, Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP (ENTA) understands the importance of consistently attracting and onboarding highly skilled specialists to deliver exceptional ear, nose, throat, and allergy care across New York and New Jersey. With this goal in mind, ENTA is pleased to announce the addition of Rutgers-trained otolaryngologist, Guy Talmor, M.D., to its West Nyack, NY clinical site, effective August 1st, 2024.

Dr. Talmor earned his Bachelor of Science degree in physiology and neuroscience from the University of California at San Diego. He went on to receive his medical degree from the prestigious Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California, graduating summa cum laude. Dr. Talmor will complete his ENT residency at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School in June 2024.

With a passion for research, Dr. Talmor has co-authored numerous published reports and presented on diverse topics such as Vocal Fold Motion Impairment, Voice Therapy, Nasoseptal Flap Necrosis, and Sclerotherapy in relation to the head and neck. His dedication to advancing the field is evident in his contributions to these areas.

Outside of his professional pursuits, Dr. Talmor finds joy in spending time with his wife and daughter. He is an avid explorer of new restaurants, a basketball enthusiast, and enjoys hiking and traveling. This well-rounded approach to life complements his commitment to excellence in the field of otolaryngology.

ENTA’s focus on propelling healthcare into the future means making sure its patients and the communities it serves always have access to top-notch specialists. Recruiting the best and brightest doctors from the most respected residency and fellowship programs is a big part of the organization’s strategic plan to continue delivering superior healthcare.

In ENTA’s West Nyack Office, Dr. Talmor will be treating both adult and pediatric patients, collaborating with otolaryngologists Marc J. Levine, M.D., Edward Rhee, M.D., John J. Huang, M.D., Daniel Grinberg, M.D., Eric Roffman, M.D., and allergist/immunologist Sima Mithani, M.D.

“Dr. Talmor’s experience and expertise will elevate the West Nyack office’s already exceptional reputation,” says Steven Gold, M.D., Vice President of ENTA and Chair of the ENTA Recruitment Committee. “He is a terrific example of our effort to recruit the nation’s top doctors and deliver the highest quality medical care to our patients.”

To learn more about ENTA, find a local office or book an appointment, visit www.entandallergy.com or call 1-855-ENTA-DOC.

About ENT and Allergy Associates LLP:

ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP (ENTA) is the largest ENT, Allergy, and Audiology practice in the country, with over 300 clinicians practicing in over 50 clinical locations throughout New York and New Jersey. Each ENTA clinical office is comprised of world-class physicians who are specialists and sub-specialists in their respective fields, providing the highest level of expertise and care. With a wide range of services including Adult and Pediatric ENT and Allergy, Voice and Swallowing, Advanced Sinus and Skull Base Surgery, Facial Plastics and Reconstructive Surgery, Treatment of Disorders of the Inner Ear and Dizziness, Asthma-related services, Diagnostic Audiology, Hearing Aid Dispensing, Sleep and CT Services, ENTA Is able to meet the needs of patients of all ages. ENTA is also affiliated with some of the most prestigious medical institutions in the world, including The Mount Sinai Hospital, Montefiore Medical Center, Northwell Health and Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center. Each year ENTA physicians are voted ‘Top Doctor’ by Castle Connolly, a true testament to the exceptional care and service they provide to their patients.

