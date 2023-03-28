Dr. Gravina will begin seeing adult and pediatric patients at ENTA’s Parsippany clinical site, located at 900 Lanidex Plaza, Parsippany, NJ, 07054 as of August 1, 2023.

Tarrytown, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ENT and Allergy Associates, LLP (ENTA) is committed to assembling a team of highly skilled and accomplished physicians from the most respected residency and fellowship programs in the country. With over 300 providers practicing in over 55 state-of-the-art locations throughout New York and New Jersey, ENTA is proud to announce the addition of Dr. Arron Gravina to the team.

After completing his residency this summer at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, Dr. Gravina will begin seeing adult and pediatric patients at ENTA’s Parsippany clinical site, located at 900 Lanidex Plaza, Parsippany, NJ, 07054 as of August 1, 2023.

Dr. Gravina is a highly accomplished professional with a diverse background in mental health counseling and medicine. Prior to pursuing a career in medicine, Dr. Gravina worked as a mental health counselor at Options for Community Living in Smithtown, NY, where he provided counseling services to individuals struggling with mental health issues.

His academic journey began at the State University of New York at Oneonta, where he received his Bachelor of Science in Biology. After earning his undergraduate degree, Dr. Gravina went on to receive his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from the New York Institute of Technology- College of Osteopathic Medicine in Old Westbury, NY. During his time there he was inducted into the honor society Sigma Sigma Phi and assisted in starting a clinic to serve underserved populations. He earned a Certificate in Global Health focusing on critical issues such as health disparities, infectious diseases, and tropical medicine and included a global practicum in Ghana. Dr. Gravina has given numerous grand round presentations at Rutgers, presentations at national conferences, and also has published peer-reviewed journal articles in the field of Otolaryngology. He is dedicated to providing individualized, compassionate, and evidence-based care to both adult and pediatric patients.

The Parsippany office features 10 technologically advanced ENT exam rooms, 2 audiology booths, 2 hearing aid dispensary rooms, a full complement of allergy exam rooms for on-site testing and injections, and many other advantages. The presence of so many expertly trained medical clinicians in a single office location is unique to Morris County and provides residents of its many communities and neighborhoods unprecedented local access to physicians and audiologists who have trained at some of the leading academic institutions in the United States.

“Our practice is dedicated to providing the highest quality of care to our patients in Parsippany and the surrounding communities, and we are constantly looking for ways to expand and improve our services, commented Dr. Brian Lebovitz, physician partner at ENTA. “By recruiting a top-notch otolaryngologist like Dr. Gravina, we are able to offer our patients access to the most renowned ENT and allergy experts in the field.”

“I am thrilled to be joining the team at ENT and Allergy Associates and bringing my expertise to the Parsippany and surrounding communities,” said Dr. Arron Gravina. “As a physician, my top priority is always providing the best possible care to my patients. I look forward to working alongside my colleagues to deliver personalized, compassionate healthcare to everyone who walks through our doors.”

