ENT and Bronchoscopy Devices Market by Product and End User – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast To 2025

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 16, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ear, nose, and throat (ENT) disorders are the most common reasons for visits to a primary care physician. Most patients with ENT disorders visit the doctor early in the disease process as associated symptoms and signs are readily visible. The physical appearance of the tongue, teeth, gums, and palate indicates different physiological states. These indications can be used to detect and diagnose the particular disorder. Some of the common ENT disorders are chronic, acute and recurrent tonsillitis, recurrent and acute otitis media (OM), and recurrent and allergic rhinitis along with chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS). Common cold is the most frequent upper respiratory tract infection (URI). Nearly half of the cases of cold affecting children can be attributed to a variety of up to 200 distinct viruses which are seasonally active (Source: Journal of Biomedical Therapy 2010 Vol. 4, No. 2). For instance, rhinoviruses are active in the early fall, summer, and spring.

Some of the key factors driving the ENT devices market are rising incidence of ENT related infections and traumas, increased prevalence of geriatric population around the world, and growing awareness about ENT disorders and their prevention and cure among the target population. According to the data revealed by the (NIDCD) in 2016, the highest amounts of hearing loss disorders exist in the age group between 60 and 69. As per a study conducted by Action on Hearing Loss, in 2015, over 11 million people in UK were living with some form of hearing loss, which amounts to one in every 6 persons in the UK. According to the data revealed in 2016 by healthdirect, an information service supported by Government of Australia, adults usually encounter 2 to 4 colds every year whereas, children usually get affected by cold 5 to 10 times in a year as they are less immune to cold causing viruses. Such high prevalence of common cold in children and adults will favorably contribute to the growth of ENT devices market over the forecast period. However, factors such as high cost and unfavorable reimbursement policies for hearing aids are likely to hinder the growth of ENT devices market.

Browse the complete report: http://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/report/ent-and-bronchoscopy-devices-market

In 2016, hearing care devices dominated the global ENT and bronchoscopy devices market due to development of technologically advanced cochlear implants and hearing aids. However, the surgical ENT & bronchoscopy devices segment is projected to witness favorable growth during the forecast period, primarily due to rising demand for ENT lasers and radiofrequency devices for the treatment of ENT related disorders. In terms of end users, the hospitals & clinics segment held a dominant share of the global market in 2016.

U.S. dominated the North American ENT and bronchoscopy devices market in 2016 which can be attributed to rising geriatric population which is more prone to ENT disorders and availability of reimbursement for ENT surgeries. Emerging countries such as China and India in the Asia-Pacific region will witness significant growth during the forecast period primarily due to growing prevalence of hearing disorders and rising disposable income of the people.

Key Players Operating In the Global ENT Devices and Bronchoscopy Market

Entellus Medical Inc.

Sonova Holding AG

Olympus Corporation

OPTOMIC ESPANA S.A.

Karl Storz Gmbh & Co. Kg

MED-EL

Hoya Corporation (Pentax Medical)

Sivantos Pte. Ltd.

Cochlear Limited

Medtronic PLC

Oticon Medical

Endoservice

Maxer Endoscopy

Sopro-Comeg (Acteon Group)

William Demant Holding A/S

IntriCon Corporation

GN Store Nord A/S

Starkey Hearing Technologies

Smith & Nephew PLC

Johnson & Johnson (Acclarent Inc.)

Get Sample of this report: http://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/report-sample/HC08188

Key Findings of the Research Study:

Hearing care devices market accounted for almost two-fifth share of the overall market in 2016.

Balloon sinus dilation devices market is poised to grow at a double digit growth rate from 2017 to 2025.

Flexible endoscopes occupied for almost half of the global ENT endoscopes market in 2016.

Hospitals & clinics accounted for the major share of the global market in 2016 while ambulatory surgical centers segment is projected to grow at a favorable growth rate during the forecast period.

North America held more than one-third share of the global ENT devices and bronchoscopy market in 2016.

Asia-Pacific ENT devices and bronchoscopy market is expected to exhibit lucrative growth during the forecast period due to high unmet medical needs and growing awareness about the availability of treatment options.

About Crystal Market Research

Crystal Market Research is a U.S. based market research and business intelligence company. Crystal offers one stop solution for market research, business intelligence, and consulting services to help clients make more informed decisions. It provides both syndicated as well as customized research studies for its customers spread across the globe. The company offers market intelligence reports across a broad range of industries including healthcare, chemicals & materials, technology, automotive, and energy.

Contact

304 South Jones Blvd, Suite 1896,

Las Vegas NV 89107,

United States

Toll Free: +1-888-213-4282

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.crystalmarketresearch.com