Extensive development of the new age technology has prompted ENT Device manufacturers to launch highly robust, durable and smart components, aimed at increasing life supports, providing renewed growth opportunities for ENT device industry, comments a Fact.MR analyst.

Rockville , Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ENT Devices market revenues were estimated at US$ 21.9 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022-2032, according to a recently published Fact.MR report. By the end of 2032, the market is expected to reach US$ 41.7 Billion. Diagnostic ENT devices demand is projected to swell further throughout the analysis period of the study from a quarter revenue share to over 30% by 2032.

Get Free Sample Copy of This Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7199

At least one-fifth of the existing population is affected by hearing loss, and up to 30% has gone through at least one instance of severe sore throat or tonsillitis in their lifetime. These factors highlight the need for implantation of ENT devices in the coming decades. Market growth is expected to be driven by increased consumer demand for smart and advanced ENT devices among the end users due to the anticipated increase prevalence of chronic and geriatric diseases. Markets for ENT devices are expected to grow due to sustained interest in cutting-edge technological innovations.

Report Attributes Details Value Projection (2032) US$ 41.7 Billion Growth Rate (2022-2032) 6.1% No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 36 Tables No. of Figures 80 Figures

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global ENT Devices market is estimated to reach a market size of US$ 23.1 Billion by 2022.

U.S., U.K., China, Japan and South Korea together represented over half of the global ENT devices revenue in 2021.

Diagnostic ENT devices product type is projected to account for a CAGR of 7.3 % CAGR during 2022-2032

Competitive Landscape

A large number of regional and global players operate in this market. These companies compete based on the innovation of their products, their quality, their brand reputation, and their market presence in order to sell their products through various industries. A variety of strategies are being employed by companies to remain competitive.

In March 2022, Zsquare, a developer of special-purpose endoscopes, received $15 million worth of investment funding through its soft-launch of its disruptor next-generation ENT endoscope. The soft-launch will take place following FDA approval in the third quarter of 2022.

In Feb 2022, Medtronic plc announced that it intends to launch NuVent balloon, which the FDA formally approved for long-term treatment of chronic conditions that restrict Eustachian Tube function. The NuVent catheter allows for quickly and easily performed office procedures.

In September 2021, Acclarent announced the launch of its ENT technology, which uses artificial intelligence to simplify the planning processes for endoscopic navigation and provide real-time feedback during ENT navigation procedures. Initially, the tracking system will only be available in the United States.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

Medtronic,

Acclarent,

Demant A/S,

Sonova,

Ambu A/S.,

Pentax Medical,

Karl Storz,

Olympus Corporation,

Richard Wolf Gmbh,

Widex

Cochlear Ltd.,

Sivantos, Inc.,

Starkey Hearing Technologies,

Gn Resound A/S,

Rion Co., Ltd.,

Welch Allyn,

Atos Medical AB,

Zsquare

Market Segments Covered in ENT Devices Industry Analysis

By Product Type : Diagnostic ENT Devices Rigid Endoscopes Flexible Endoscopes Robot Assisted Endoscope Hearing Screening Device Surgical ENT Devices Radiofrequency Handpieces Otological Drill Burrs ENT Hand Instruments Sinus Dilation Devices Nasal Packing Devices Hearing Aids Hearing Implants Nasal Splints

By Region : North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA



Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7199

More Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the ENT Devices market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of product type (Diagnostic ENT Devices, Surgical ENT Devices, Hearing Aids, Hearing Implants, Nasal Splints) across five regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa).

Check out more studies related to Healthcare Industry, conducted by Fact.MR:

Normal Balloon Catheter Market – The market for normal balloon catheters is predicted to reach US$ 4.35 billion by 2033.

Scoring Balloon Catheter Market – Growing prevalence of peripheral vascular and coronary artery diseases is fueling demand for scoring balloon catheter devices.

Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market– The breast cancer diagnostics market is expected to reach nearly US$ 7.9 Bn by 2032

About Fact.MR:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we delivers deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empowers businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)

Sales Team: sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog