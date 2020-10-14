Entasis Therapeutics Highlights Multiple Data Presentations at Virtual ID Week

Breaking News
WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ETTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products, today announced the company will have multiple data presentations at the virtual ID Week, being held October 21-25, 2020.

The details of the poster presentations include:

Sulbactam-durlobactam (ETX2514) Is Active Against Recent, Multidrug-Resistant Acinetobacter baumannii Clinical Isolates from the Middle East
Session Title: Novel Agents
Poster Number: 1293
Presenting Author: Alita Miller, Head of Bioscience, Entasis Therapeutics
Date: Wednesday, October 21st
   
In Vitro Activity of Sulbactam-Durlobactam (ETX2514) Against Recent Global Clinical Acinetobacter baumannii-calcoaceticus Complex Isolates
Session Title: Novel Agents
Poster Number: 1254
Presenting Author: Alita Miller, Head of Bioscience, Entasis Therapeutics
Date: Wednesday, October 21st
   
Serious Infections Caused by Carbapenem Susceptible and Carbapenem Resistant Acinetobacter baumannii-calcoaceticus Complex – A Retrospective Review
Session Title: Respiratory Infections – Bacterial
Poster Number: 1490
Presenting Author: Khurram Rana, Director, Clinical Scientist, Entasis Therapeutics
Date: Wednesday, October 21st
   
A Novel β-lactamase Inhibitor (Durlobactam, DUR) and β-Lactams Enhance Susceptibility Against Multidrug-Resistant (MDR) Mycobacterium abscessus (Mab)
Session Title: Tuberculosis and other Mycobacterial Infections
Poster Number: 1642
Presenting Author: Khalid M. Dousa, Fellow, Case Western Reserve University
Date: Wednesday, October 21st

All poster abstract presentations will be presented on-demand Wednesday, October 21, 2020.

About Entasis

Entasis is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Entasis’ pathogen-targeted design platform has produced a pipeline of product candidates, including sulbactam-durlobactam (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), zoliflodacin (targeting Neisseria gonorrhoeae infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections) and ETX0462 (targeting Pseudomonas infections). For more information, visit www.entasistx.com.

Entasis Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Entasis’ expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Many factors may cause differences between current expectations and actual results, including unexpected safety or efficacy data observed during non-clinical or clinical studies, clinical site activation rates or clinical trial enrollment rates that are lower than expected and changes in expected or existing competition, changes in the regulatory environment, failure of Entasis’ collaborators to support or advance collaborations or product candidates and unexpected litigation or other disputes. Many of these factors are beyond Entasis’ control. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the Entasis’ filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the section titled “Risk Factors” contained therein. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and except as required by law, Entasis assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations, even as new information becomes available.

Entasis Company Contact
Kyle Dow
Entasis Therapeutics
(781) 810-0114
[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact
James Salierno
The Ruth Group
(646) 536-7028
[email protected]

Media Contact
Kirsten Thomas
The Ruth Group
(508) 280-6592
[email protected]

