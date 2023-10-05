Damien Calderini Entegra Global CEO

BURLINGTON, Ontario, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Entegra, a Sodexo company, and expert in procurement solutions and cost optimization for the hospitality industry, joins forces with five global hotel companies, Accor, Hilton, IHG Hotels & Resorts, Marriott International, and Radisson Hotel Group, and global hospitality group purchasing organization Avendra to launch the Hospitality Alliance for Responsible Procurement (HARP) to accelerate positive impact across the hospitality industry, driven by a commitment to provide greater support to its clients on key sustainability goals.

The HARP members will enroll their suppliers in a sustainability assessment via the EcoVadis platform, which scores suppliers based on a range of sustainability metrics. The resulting sustainability scorecards and insights, shared by suppliers through the EcoVadis platform, will allow HARP members to better gauge their supply chain’s sustainability performance and make choices based on measurable sustainability goals and guidelines.

By aligning all 7 companies as peers, Entegra and the other HARP founding members intend to use their collective strength to send a unified message to the supplier community and seek significant changes in the industry to benefit the whole ecosystem. Harmonizing on a common sustainability performance assessment methodology will drive positive impact in key areas of responsible procurement : waste management, plastics reduction, energy savings and sustainable sourcing. These commitments are part of Entegra’s award-winning corporate social responsibility program and comprehensive suite of environmentally conscious solutions to support their clients in minimizing their business’ impact of our planet.

“Entegra is a very proud founding member of the Hospitality Alliance for Responsible Sourcing powered by EcoVadis alongside the world’s leading hospitality businesses. We firmly believe that collaboration is key to accelerate impact. Leading the way on sustainability topics has always been a priority for Entegra and we are convinced that we can make significant, positive impact by improving sustainability all along the hospitality supply chain and sharing our best practices and know-how. Sustainable procurement will be key to elevating the hospitality industry and exceeding guests’ expectations.” – Damien Calderini, Entegra Global CEO.

“This alliance reflects our long-standing commitment to helping our supplier partners progress and achieve their sustainability ambitions, thus providing more value to our hospitality clients and supporting them in their key business goals.” – Paul McArdle, Entegra Global COO, the company’s representative on the HARP board.

About Entegra

Entegra Procurement Services®, operating in 10 countries, is one of the largest food group purchasing organizations in the world. Entegra supports the hospitality sector, primarily hotels, restaurants, leisure, medical and social establishments, by providing them with industry-specific saving solutions and improving their operations.

Entegra provides its clients with efficient solutions through its unmatched purchasing power, digital tools, personalized advisory services, and corporate social responsibility support to help improve client experiences and assist them in achieving their goals.

More information on www.entegraps.ca

About EcoVadis

EcoVadis is a purpose-led company whose mission is to provide the world’s most trusted business sustainability ratings. Businesses of all sizes rely on EcoVadis’ expert intelligence and evidence-based ratings to monitor and improve the sustainability performance of their business and trading partners. Its actionable scorecards, benchmarks, carbon action tools, and insights guide an improvement journey for environmental, social and ethical practices across 200 industry categories and 175 countries. Industry leaders such as Johnson & Johnson, L’Oréal, Unilever, LVMH, Bridgestone, BASF and JPMorgan are among the 100,000 businesses that collaborate with EcoVadis to drive resilience, sustainable growth and positive impact worldwide.

More information on www.ecovadis.com

