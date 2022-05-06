Enteric Disease Testing Market to Expand with Rise in Demand for Early Disease Diagnosis, States TMR Study

The enteric disease testing market is anticipated to expand during the forecast period, owing to high morbidity rate and rapid transmission of enteric diseases globally

Albany NY, United States, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global enteric disease testing market is prognosticated to expand at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027, states a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR).

Increase in prevalence of different enteric diseases infection can lead to severe healthcare burden and rise in the number of deaths in such patients. One of the important ways to avoid such situations is timely detection of enteric diseases. Owing to this factor, there has been a rise in demand for rapid diagnostic tests. This factor, in turn, is fueling expansion opportunities in the global enteric disease testing market.

In the recent years, many developing nations across the globe are observing a rise in prevalence of waterborne and foodborne diseases. As a result, companies operating in the global enteric disease testing market are gaining profitable prospects in these nations.

Enteric Disease Testing Market: Key Findings

As conventional culture techniques of disease diagnosis are time consuming and labor intensive, they are being replaced by different advanced testing solutions such as PCR based tests, dipstick based tests, and enzyme immunoassay (EIA), which allow rapid diagnosis of the illness. Hence, rise in sales of rapid diagnostic tests is propelling the enteric disease testing market.

In the recent years, several developing nations are experiencing a rise in the number of patients suffering from hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS) and diarrhea. This factor is leading to increased need for performing enteric disease testing, which, in turn, is bolstering market growth.

Enteric Disease Testing Market: Growth Boosters

Rapid spread of enteric bacterial infections is expected to lead to revenue-generation opportunities in the global market

Increase in demand for early diagnosis of diseases is boosting sales in the enteric disease testing market

Enteric Disease Testing Market: Regional Analysis

The enteric disease testing market in North America is projected to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period due to factors such as presence of many market players in the U.S., rise in diagnosis rate of enteric diseases, increase in the number of R&D projects, and technological advancements in the region. Moreover, the North America enteric disease testing market is expected to be driven due to rise in understanding among regional population about enteric diseases and available treatment options.

The Asia Pacific enteric disease testing market is prognosticated to show rapid expansion in the forthcoming years, owing to increase in public and private investment in healthcare facilities of developing nations such as India and China, and improving healthcare infrastructure in the region

Enteric Disease Testing Market: Competition Landscape

Enterprises operating in the enteric disease testing market are increasing investments in researches in order to develop technologically advanced products

Several companies are increasing their focus on regulatory approvals and new product launches

Rise in the number of acquisition and collaboration activities among key enterprises is expected to help in the expansion of the global enteric disease testing market

Enteric Disease Testing Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report include:

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

bioMérieux SA

Alere, Inc.

DiaSorin S.p.A.

Trinity Biotech plc

Coris BioConcept

Quest Diagnostics

Pro-Lab Diagnostics, Inc.

TECHLAB, Inc.

Becton Dickinson & Company

Biomerica, Inc.

Cepheid Inc.

Enteric Disease Testing Market Segmentation

Disease Indication

Bacterial Enteric Disease

C.difficile Infection

Campylobacteriosis

Cholera

E.coli Infection

H.pylori Infection

Salmonellosis

Shigellosis

Viral Enteric Disease

Rotavirus Infection

Norovirus Infection

Parasitic Enteric Disease

Amebiasis

Cryptosporidiosis

Giardiasis

Testing Methods

Immunoassay Testing

Conventional Testing

Molecular Diagnostic Testing

End-user

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Physician Offices

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

