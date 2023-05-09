Enterprise file synchronisation and sharing market to expand at a CAGR of 28.30% by 2030

New York, USA, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Enterprise File Synchronization & Sharing Market , By component, By Deployment type, By Organization Size, By Vertical — Forecast till 2030”, to garner a valuation of USD 84.1 Billion, growing at a 28.3% CAGR during the review period (2022-2030).

Enterprise File Synchronization & Sharing Market Overview

Over the next few years, the enterprise file synchronisation and sharing market is expected to grow at a rate of 28.30 percent. The market is anticipated to be worth USD 84.1 billion by the end of 2030. Enterprise file synchronisation and sharing (EFSS) software services enable organisations to securely synchronise and share documents, images, and videos from a variety of devices with their employees and external stakeholders. Businesses utilise such technology to prohibit employees from using consumer-based applications to store, access, and combine company data that is not under the authority of the IT division.

Enterprise File Synchronization & Sharing Market Key Players

Key Players identified in the Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing Market:

Dropbox (US)

Microsoft Corporation (US)

Citrix Systems (US)

BlackBerry (Canada)

IBM Aspera (US)

VMware Inc. (US)

Google Inc. (US)

OpenText (Canada)

Thru. Inc. (US)

Accellion (US)

Enterprise File Synchronization & Sharing Market Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 84.1 Billion CAGR 28.3% Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2018 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By component, Deployment type Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific Key Vendors Dropbox (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Citrix Systems (US), BlackBerry (Canada), IBM Aspera (US), VMware Inc. (US), Google Inc. (US), OpenText (Canada), Thru. Inc. (US), Accellion (US) Key Market Opportunities A significant shift of organizations from traditional file sharing techniques to enterprise file sharing and synchronization is expected to generate new market opportunities during the forecast period. Key Market Drivers BYOD is the concept where employee must carry their own laptop, smartphones, USB drivers into workplace and connect them to the server for office work to increase the work efficiency and reduce operational expense of the company.

The increasing digitization of file transfer technologies and company activities is expected to drive the rise of corporate file sync and exchange. BYOD (bring your device) is a concept that allows employees to bring their laptops, cellphones, and USB drivers to the workplace and connect them to the company’s servers for administrative tasks to increase work efficiency while lowering operational costs. Because to the Bring Your Device craze, employees may now access company data on personal devices like computers, telephones, and tablets, allowing them to access data independent of their geographic location. This is expected to result in the demand for a centralized platform for document sharing, which will aid in the growth of the corporate sharing and synchronization business.

The cloud platform has transformed work culture, group collaboration, and legacy business procedures. Businesses benefit from digital workspaces as they adapt to new business processes and technologies. Employees may cooperate more effectively, make better business decisions, reach out to more customers via social media, and produce more revenue in a virtual workplace. Beyond the digital office, the enterprise mobility trend is gaining traction among businesses, aided by the widespread use of cellphones among employees.

A significant shift in company behaviour away from traditional file sharing tactics and towards corporate file sharing and synchronisation is projected to open up new market opportunities over the forecast timeframe. Some of the options accessible through EFSS services to assist users in storing, modifying, and sharing files include documentation monitoring, live commentary, and workflow process monitoring.

Increased capital costs and scalability constraints, on the other hand, are expected to constrain market growth. The lack of information about the benefits of enterprise file sharing and synchronisation solutions is limiting the industry’s growth. Furthermore, the EFSS system allows organisations to access and exchange data across devices, which benefits employees, partners, and clients. Unfortunately, most EFSS systems do not meet stringent security and compliance requirements. The lack of security safeguards may result in data leakage. To exploit security holes in goods, services, and systems, computer hackers utilise viruses, worms, adware, and other destructive software programmes. Attackers use unique methods to get unauthorised access to data and software, rendering traditional EFSS solutions worthless.

Businesses are no longer able to monitor and detect such attacks, resulting in significant financial losses.

Enterprise dealing and synchronisation services can be installed in the cloud or on-premises. The cloud deployment paradigm is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) are rapidly turning to the cloud to store and manage essential information due to the evident ease of integration and lower investment required. As a result, cloud computing is becoming more popular across all industries. Companies may also opt to adopt EFSS on their own premises. An on-premises installation occurs when a file is kept on the company’s servers.

Segmentation

The market is divided into service component, deployment type, organisation size, verticals, and geography segments. During the forecast period, the global enterprise file synchronisation and sharing market is expected to grow moderately.

The market is divided into three categories based on application: private cloud, public cloud, and hybrid cloud.

The market is divided into end users, which include government and public sector, education, media and entertainment, BFSI, software and technology, healthcare, legal, retail, and others.

According to industry analysts, the global demand for enterprise file synchronisation and sharing is likely to grow at a rapid pace between 2018 and 2023. The data as a service market is studied geographically for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world, among other regions.

Europe’s advanced economies and constant adaptation to rapid technological innovations, such as the incorporation of mobile and cloud innovations into business file sharing and synchronization solutions, will be driving the region to dominance in the commercial file synchronisation and sharing sale over the forecast timeframe. The Asia-Pacific enterprise file synchronisation and sharing market is expected to expand during the forecast period as a result of a significant shift towards digitalization of procedures, which has resulted in the generation of massive amounts of data and an increasing demand for the protection of critical business data collected from various sources.

FileCloud provides comprehensive, secure corporate file service systems that manage company data, improve collaboration and productivity, and all while adhering to high data security standards. In a variety of cloud contexts, including public, corporate, and mixed, file sharing, synchronisation, and mobile communication functions are accessible.

