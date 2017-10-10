Enterprise Financial Services Corp announces Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Breaking News
ST. LOUIS, Oct. 10, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC), will release its Third Quarter 2017 financial results on Monday, October 23, 2017. The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 2:30p.m. CDT on Tuesday, October 24, 2017. The conference call will be accessible by telephone at 1-877-830-2636 (Conference ID #6750100). The webcast will be accessible via the “Investor Relations” page of the Company’s website, www.enterprisebank.com. The press release and related presentation slides will be accessible via the same website page beginning prior to the scheduled call. Recorded replays of the conference call will be available on the website beginning two hours after the call’s completion.  To access the audio replay, please visit http://bit.ly/EFSC3QEarnings. The replays will be available for approximately two weeks following the conference call. 

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC), with approximately $5 billion in assets, is a bank holding company headquartered in Clayton, Mo. Enterprise Bank & Trust operates 28 branch offices plus five limited-service facilities in the St. Louis, Kansas City and Phoenix metropolitan areas. EFSC offers a range of business and personal banking services, and wealth management services. Enterprise Trust, a division of Enterprise Bank & Trust, provides financial planning, estate planning, investment management, and trust services to businesses, individuals, institutions, retirement plans and non-profit organizations. Additional information is available at enterprisebank.com.

For Investor Relations Contact:
Keene Turner, Executive Vice President and CFO (314) 512-7233
For Media Inquiries Contact: 
Karen Loiterstein, Senior Vice President, Marketing (314) 512-7141

