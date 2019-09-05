Enterprise Information Resources Inc. Sponsor SAP’s SuccessConnect® 2019

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Enterprise Information Resources Inc.™ (EIR), a consulting and software development firm specializing in implementing and extending SAP SuccessFactors® compensation solutions, today announced its Gold level sponsorship of SAP’s annual SuccessConnect® Conference – the premier event for human resources professionals taking place September 16-18 at the ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.

SuccessConnect in Las Vegas will bring together executives and leaders in HR, IT and other lines of business to explore successful digital HR strategies in the experience economy. Hot topics will include the Human Revolution and using SAP SuccessFactors solutions to help bring organizations’ purpose to life, put more meaning into people’s work and create engaged workforces that improve both performance and profit.

EIR’s continued cooperation with SAP is helping companies lead with purpose and transform the people experience with SAP SuccessFactors solutions. In addition to sponsoring the event, attendees can visit the EIR booth (G-12) to learn more about EIR COMPstream™, a set of Cloud-based SAP SuccessFactors® extension applications designed to streamline compensation processes and make it easy for customers to integrate new applications and optimize existing ones.

EIR President and CEO France Lampron will also host a breakout session, “Migrating Complex Compensation and Bonus Accruals to SuccessFactors EC.” Joined by Greg Barnes, Senior Manager of Process Optimization at TE Connectivity, the session will focus on how TE Connectivity streamlined its compensation planning process on SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central. For more information: https://sessioncatalog.sapevents.com/go/agendabuilder.sessions/?l=223&sid=97242_505767&locale=en_US

“We look forward to SuccessConnect each year,” said Lampron. “The conference provides us with the opportunity to share our compensation solutions and hear how SAP SuccessFactors customers are driving change within their organizations.”

To register and for more information on SuccessConnect 2019, please visit: https://events.sap.com/successconnect/en/las-vegas-2019 .

About Enterprise Information Resources Inc.

EIR is a SAP Build & Service Partner and a SAP® PartnerEdge Certified Implementation Partner. EIR’s team of compensation and talent management experts specialize in implementing and optimizing the SAP SuccessFactors Perform & Reward solution. Through software and services, EIR’s mission is to maximize the value of each customer’s investment in compensation solutions. For more information about EIR, please visit: https://eir-inc.com .

