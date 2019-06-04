Breaking News
Home / Top News / Entertainment, Giveaways to Help Make MREDpalooza the Most Exciting Event in Real Estate

Entertainment, Giveaways to Help Make MREDpalooza the Most Exciting Event in Real Estate

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 18 mins ago

Chicagoland MLS combines fun with functionality in trade show

MREDpalooza will be held Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Illinois, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

MREDpalooza will be held Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Illinois, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

LISLE, Ill., June 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Midwest Real Estate Data (MRED) has announced a unique lineup of entertainment to dazzle at MREDpalooza, the biennial trade show and education expo hosted by the Chicagoland-area’s multiple listing service (MLS) and co-hosted by Illinois REALTORS®.

Real estate professionals are signing up in droves for the June 25 event, which provides attendees the opportunity to get up close and personal with dozens of technology and service vendors and participate in free educational sessions. MREDpalooza will also feature prizes and entertainment worthy of the event’s carnival theme.

In addition to professional entertainers strolling the trade show floor, guests will be treated to close-up sleight of hand by a mind-reading magician. Attendees can take part in carnival games, get their picture drawn by a caricaturist, and enjoy even more surprises along the way.

At the end of the day, attendees will be leaving MREDpalooza with more than smiles on their faces and increased knowledge to help grow their businesses. MRED will give away more than $10,000 in cash and prizes throughout the day, with many vendors hosting additional giveaways.

These activities add up to a fun-filled day to go along with MREDpalooza’s professional advancement offerings that make it more than worthwhile to attend.

“MREDpalooza is the perfect opportunity for real estate professionals to have a great time while learning the best ways to leverage the resources available to them,” said MRED President/CEO Rebecca Jensen. “This event will give you reasons to think and reasons to smile, which is a good balance for a hard-working industry.”

Members of MRED’s association partners are invited to attend MREDpalooza for free. The event will run from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at the Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Illinois. Those interested in attending may sign up at MREDpalooza.com.

About MRED
Midwest Real Estate Data (MRED) is the real estate data aggregator and distributor providing the Chicagoland multiple listing service (MLS) to more than 45,000 brokers and appraisers and over 7,300 offices. MRED serves Chicago and the surrounding “collar” counties and provides property information encompassing northern Illinois, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. MRED delivers more than 20 products and services to its customers. MRED is the 2013 Inman News Most Innovative MLS/Real Estate Trade Association, and for 10 consecutive years the MRED Help Desk has been identified as one of the best small business centers in North America by BenchmarkPortal. For more information please visit MREDLLC.com.

Attachment

  • MREDPalooza-logo 
CONTACT: Jeremy Sharp
Midwest Real Estate Data LLC
630-7991402
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.