Breaking News
Home / Top News / Entra ASA : Q3-17- Continued value growth

Entra ASA : Q3-17- Continued value growth

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 9 mins ago

Oslo, 19 October 2017 – Rental income was up by 6 per cent to 507 (477) million in Q3 2017 and net income from property management was up by 18 per cent to 307 million (260 million. Net value changes came in at 700 million (442 million) and profit before tax was 1,031 million (757 million).

Entra has signed new and renegotiated leases with annual rent totalling 27 million (11,000 sqm) during Q3 2017, while net letting in the quarter came in at 20 million. As of 30.09.17 the management portfolio occupancy was 97.2 per cent and the weighted average unexpired lease term of contracts was 6.6 years (7.5 years including the project portfolio).

During the quarter, Entra finalised Media City Bergen according to plan. The project has involved total renovation of approximately 35,000 square meters and an extension of approximately 10,000 square meters in Lars Hilles gate 30 in Bergen. The vision of Media City Bergen is to create an environment for innovation and knowledge development within the media industry, through establishing a cluster of media, technology, education and research companies. The property is now 85 per cent let and tenants include TV2, NRK, Bergensavisen, Bergens Tidende, the Media Faculty of Bergen University, Vizrt, Regus, Deloitte and IBM. The property is 50 per cent owned by Entra through Entra OPF.

In July 2017 Entra announced the acquisition of Skanska’s 50 per cent share of Sundtkvartalet based on a property valuation of NOK 1,590 million. The transaction closed on 2 October 2017.

      Q3-17 Q3-16 YTD-17 YTD-16 2016
               
Rental income     507 477 1 549 1 393 1 899
Net operating income     468 435 1 433  1 285 1 740
Net income from property management   307 260 945 797 1 070
Profit before tax     1031 757 3 779 1 831 3 306
               
Cash Earnings per share     1.66 1.42 5.11 4.34 5.80
EPRA NAV per share     121 93 121 93 101
EPRA NNNAV per share     111 85 111 85 93
               

Entra ASA will present its financial and operating results today at 08:30 CET in Biskop Gunnerus’ gate 14 in Oslo. A live webcast of the presentation as well as the full quarterly report is available on the company website www.entra.no

Oslo, 19 October 2017
Entra ASA

For further queries please contact: Arve Regland, CEO, tel: +47 479 07700, email: [email protected] or Anders Olstad, CFO, tel + 47 900 22559, email:[email protected]

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

— Entra is a leading owner, manager and developer of office properties in Norway. Entra owns and manages 84 buildings totalling approximately 1.2 million square meters, located in Oslo and the surrounding region, Bergen, Stavanger and Trondheim. The market value of the portfolio (incl.ownership in associates and JVs) is approximately NOK 42.5 billion.—

Attachments:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/228c506a-17c7-4bd6-8bd4-1f11df619367

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.