– In its inaugural year, DREAMS Grant Program awards $25,000 each to three U.S.-based non-profit organizations working to combat disparity and support people living with Duchenne –

– Announced in conjunction with World Duchenne Awareness Day, awards are designed to uplift programs that make a meaningful difference for the Duchenne community –

BOSTON, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRDA), a biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the lives of patients by establishing intracellular Endosomal Escape Vehicle (EEVÔ) therapeutics as a new class of medicines, today announced recipients of its inaugural Entrada D iversity, R epresentation, E quity and A dvocacy M atter S (DREAMS) Grant Program. Entrada DREAMS grant recipients – The Akari Foundation, Neurology and Neuromuscular Care Center and Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD) – will each be awarded $25,000 to support initiatives that aim to better identify, understand and reach those within the Duchenne community who are currently underrepresented or underserved.

“Building on the power of World Duchenne Awareness Day, we’re thrilled to support the Duchenne community and those working to combat disparity in healthcare by awarding funding to three leading non-profit organizations that embody the mission of the DREAMS Grant Program,” said Dipal Doshi, President and Chief Executive Officer at Entrada Therapeutics. “These organizations are breaking barriers to improve diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility, and we look forward to seeing their work in action as they continue to make a meaningful difference for the Duchenne community.”

Entrada DREAMS Grant Recipients

The Akari Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to educating and empowering the Hispanic community about rare diseases, with a focus on Duchenne. Its mission is to provide resources, awareness, advocacy and education to affected families entirely in Spanish. Funds provided by Entrada DREAMS will help Akari to empower individuals and families living with Duchenne through greater disease awareness and educational resources, while helping to foster a more inclusive society that celebrates diversity and provides equal opportunities for all.

Neurology and Neuromuscular Care Center is a non-profit private practice led by Dr. Diana Castro with the mission to provide care to all patients with neuromuscular conditions like Duchenne, especially those from minority backgrounds who are currently underserved, uninsured or underinsured. Funding provided by Entrada will support the clinic in hiring its first mental health professional. This individual will help to address gaps in socioeconomic health needs by providing emotional and social support to people and families living with Duchenne.

Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD) Foundation is a patient advocacy organization fighting to end Duchenne by helping those living with the condition to lead longer, stronger lives. The Entrada DREAMS grant will help PPMD further its work to address disparity within the Duchenne community’s access to care and research opportunities based on racial, geographic and socioeconomic diversity.

Entrada thanks the panel of expert reviewers who selected the Entrada DREAMS grant recipients in this inaugural year of the program, including:

Sean Baumstark, Founder, de:terminence and Co-Host, Two Disabled Dudes Podcast

Founder, de:terminence and Co-Host, Two Disabled Dudes Podcast Keisha Greaves, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Girls Chronically Rock

Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Girls Chronically Rock Hugo Trevino, MEd, Disability Services Specialist, University of Illinois at Chicago

Disability Services Specialist, University of Illinois at Chicago Aravindhan Veerapandiyan, MD (Dr. Panda), Assistant Professor of Pediatrics, Division of Pediatric Neurology, Arkansas Children’s Hospital

“I’m honored to have had the opportunity to serve on the Review Committee for the Entrada DREAMS Grant Program’s inaugural year,” said Sean Baumstark, Founder of de:terminence and Co-Host of Two Disabled Dudes Podcast. “There’s no shortage of remarkable organizations in the Duchenne community, but this year’s recipients are leading the charge with their commitment to serving those who are currently underrepresented and in need of additional support and resources. On behalf of the DREAMS Review Committee, we congratulate these three vital organizations and we look forward to seeing the lasting impact that their work will continue to have on the Duchenne community.”

About Entrada DREAMS Grant Program

Entrada DREAMS is a competitive grants program designed to fund efforts within the Duchenne muscular dystrophy community to better identify, understand and reach those who are currently underrepresented and underserved. Applicants are encouraged to demonstrate collaboration with minority-led or local community organizations to overcome barriers that limit the delivery of health education and support for individuals and families. The program was launched in 2023 and it awards three grants of $25,000 (USD) each to U.S.-based non-profit organizations. Project proposals are reviewed, scored and ranked by an independent committee comprised of neuromuscular specialists and patient advocates with expertise in Duchenne, DEIA (diversity, equity, inclusivity and accessibility), social impact and health.

About Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the lives of patients by establishing a new class of medicines, Endosomal Escape Vehicle (EEV™)-therapeutics, to engage intracellular targets that have long been considered inaccessible and undruggable. The Company’s EEV therapeutics are designed to enable the efficient intracellular delivery of a wide range of therapeutics into a variety of organs and tissues, resulting in an improved therapeutic index. Through its proprietary, highly versatile and modular EEV platform, Entrada is building a robust development portfolio of RNA-, antibody- and enzyme-based programs for the potential treatment of neuromuscular, immunological, ocular and metabolic diseases, among others. The Company’s lead oligonucleotide programs include ENTR-601-44 and ENTR-601-45 for the potential treatment of people living with Duchenne who are exon 44 and 45 skipping amenable, respectively, as well as our partnered candidate ENTR-701 targeting myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1).

For more information about Entrada, please visit our website, www.entradatx.com, and follow us on LinkedIn .

Investor and Media Contact

Karla MacDonald

Chief Corporate Affairs Officer

kmacdonald@entradatx.com

Patient Advocacy Contact

Regan Sherman

Head of Patient Advocacy

PatientAdvocacy@entradatx.com