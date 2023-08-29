BOSTON, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRDA), a biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the lives of patients by establishing intracellular Endosomal Escape Vehicle (EEV™)-therapeutics as a new class of medicines, today announced the Company will participate in two investor conferences in September.

Wells Fargo 2023 Healthcare Conference

Dipal Doshi, President and Chief Executive Officer, will join an in person fireside chat on Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. ET in Boston, MA.

H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference

Dipal Doshi, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the conference taking place September 11-13, 2023. The presentation will be available to view beginning on Monday, September 11, 2023 at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Live webcasts will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.entradatx.com. Replays will be available on the Entrada website for 90 days following the events.

About Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the lives of patients by establishing a new class of medicines, Endosomal Escape Vehicle (EEV™)-therapeutics, to engage intracellular targets that have long been considered inaccessible and undruggable. The Company’s EEV therapeutics are designed to enable the efficient intracellular delivery of a wide range of therapeutics into a variety of organs and tissues, resulting in an improved therapeutic index. Through its proprietary, highly versatile and modular EEV platform, Entrada is building a robust development portfolio of RNA-, antibody- and enzyme-based programs for the potential treatment of neuromuscular, immunological, ocular and metabolic diseases, among others. The Company’s lead oligonucleotide programs include ENTR-601-44 and ENTR-601-45 for the potential treatment of people living with Duchenne who are exon 44 and 45 skipping amenable, respectively, as well as our partnered candidate ENTR-701 targeting myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1).

